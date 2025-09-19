 West Bengal: Man Tied To Pole & Thrashed For Stealing Durga Idol Faces In Asansol
West Bengal: Man Tied To Pole & Thrashed For Stealing Durga Idol Faces In Asansol

Thakur is originally from Bihar. After the Durga idol's faces were discovered, he was tied to an electric pole and beaten. The police later arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Photo Credit: Canva

Asansol: Days ahead of Durga Puja, a man was tied to a pole and thrashed after stolen Durga idol faces were reportedly found in his shop in Asansol, West Bengal. The faces of two Durga idols were allegedly stolen from the workshop of sculptor Bapi Pal and recovered from a nearby workshop belonging to Pritam Thakur, according to NDTV.

Thakur is originally from Bihar. After the Durga idol's faces were discovered, he was tied to an electric pole and beaten. The police later arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

According to Bapi Pal, his idol moulds are unique and no one else has access to them. He claims the theft was motivated by jealousy and malice. He also stated that he was due to deliver one of the idols to the Puja committee tomorrow.

"This theft was an act of jealousy and malice. One of these idols was supposed to be delivered to a Puja committee tomorrow," Pal said speaking to NDTV.

Police are interrogating the accused to determine whether the theft was driven by professional rivalry, personal enmity, or part of a larger conspiracy.

About Durga Puja

Durga Puja is considered one of the most important and auspicious Hindu festivals. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is celebrated annually by the Bengali community in India, particularly in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam. In 2025, Durga Puja will be celebrated from 28 September to 2 October.

