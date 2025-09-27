Karur Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'My Heart Is Shattered' As Death Toll Rises To 36

Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'My Heart Is Shattered' As Death Toll Rises To 36 | X

Karur (Tamil Nadu), September 27: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has expressed deep grief over the tragic stampede in Karur, which has claimed the lives of at least 36 people. The incident took place during a massive crowd gathering at his political roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.

In a heartfelt statement, Vijay said, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."

The Karur Tragedy

The stampede occurred late Saturday night during Vijay’s roadshow in Karur. Witnesses reported a sudden surge in the crowd, which led to chaos and panic. Dozens of people were crushed and hospitals in the district were quickly overwhelmed with victims.

Rescue operations continued through the night, with police, health workers and volunteers working on an emergency basis. Officials have warned that the death toll may rise further, as several injured remain in critical condition.

CM MK Stalin Announces Compensation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a relief package of ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased. He also assured that those injured in the tragedy will receive the best possible medical treatment.

Public Mourning

The incident has sparked a wave of grief across Tamil Nadu. Many have also raised concerns about crowd control and safety measures during political events.

At least 29 people were brought dead to the Karur Government General Hospital, while more than 50 others are undergoing treatment, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that the death toll reached 36. Officials fear the number of casualties could rise further as several victims are in critical condition.