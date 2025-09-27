Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur: HM Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu Express Deep Grief Over Tragic Loss Of Lives In Tamil Nadu

HM Amit Shah & President Droupadi Murmu Express Deep Grief Over Tragic Loss Of Lives In Tamil Nadu |

Karur (Tamil Nadu), September 27: In a tragic incident, around 30 people lost their lives, including several children after stampede occurred at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s roadshow in Karur on Saturday night. Dozens more were left critically injured and were rushed to the nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the tragic incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Droupadi Murmu said, "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured."

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, at least 29 people were brought dead to the Karur Government General Hospital, while more than 50 others are undergoing treatment. There are also reports that the death toll has already crossed 33. With several victims in critical condition, officials fear the number of casualties could rise further.

What Happened in Karur

The stampede reportedly broke out during a massive crowd gathering at Vijay’s roadshow in western Tamil Nadu. Eyewitnesses said the sudden surge of people created panic, leading to many being crushed or trampled. Rescue operations continued late into the night, with police, medical teams and local authorities working on a war footing.

Ongoing Situation

As of 9 pm on Saturday, the casualty count was still rising and hospitals in Karur and nearby districts remained overwhelmed with patients. Officials have assured a full investigation into the incident while ensuring all possible medical aid for the injured.

The tragedy has shocked Tamil Nadu, sparking debates on crowd management and safety measures during large-scale political events.