 UP: Rampur-Delhi Roadways Bus Hangs Off Brajghat Ganga Bridge, All Passengers Rescued; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Rampur-Delhi Roadways Bus Hangs Off Brajghat Ganga Bridge | X/@iamnarendranath

Rampur: A major accident was narrowly averted on Saturday when a roadways bus from the Rampur depot, en route to Delhi, lost control and crashed into the railing of the Ganga Bridge at Brajghat.

The incident occurred around 4 PM as the vehicle was crossing the bridge. The bus reportedly lost balance and collided with the railing at high speed, triggering panic among passengers. Passengers began screaming in fear. There were a total of 16 passengers onboard and fortunately all of them were safely rescued.

The impact was so severe that the bridge's railing broke, leaving half of the bus dangerously suspended over the edge. Terrified passengers began screaming as the vehicle hung precariously above the Ganga River.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the bus hanging off the bridge, which shows just how narrowly a major tragedy was avoided.

The video has gone viral on social media. Police officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. A crane was called in to safely remove the bus .

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident and are conducting safety inspections on both the bus and the bridge.

According to a report by Jagran, had the bus slid just a few inches further, it could have plunged entirely into the Ganges River.

