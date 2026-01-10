Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Youth Detained While Attempting To Offer Namaz: Reports

Ayodhya Ram Mandir | File Pic

Ayodhya: A security breach incident has been reported at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple complex. Security personnel detained a Kashmiri youth on Saturday after he was found attempting to offer namaz inside the temple complex premises. Reportedly, the youth attempted to offer namaz near Sita Rasoi in the southern walled area of the Ram Temple complex.

The youth, dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire, entered the Ram Temple through Gate D1. He has been identified as Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian in Kashmir. Reportedly, when he was stopped, he shouted slogans in support of a particular community. Security agencies are currently questioning him.

The district administration has not yet issued an official statement on the matter. The Ram Temple Trust has also remained silent on the incident.

Meanwhile, the administration on Friday reportedly banned the delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple.

The administration also issued a warning to hotels and homestays serving non-vegetarian food and alcoholic drinks to guests.

Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said the sale of non-vegetarian food was already prohibited around the Ram temple, but complaints were received that some hotels, guest houses and home stays were not following the rules. “We received information that tourists were being served non-vegetarian food ordered online. After this, a ban has now been imposed on online delivery of non-vegetarian food in the Ram temple area and nearby localities,” he said.

He said that on January 8, hotels, guest houses, home stays and online food delivery companies were officially informed about the order. “Strict compliance will be ensured. If anyone violates the order, action will be taken against the hotel owner and the concerned person,” Singh said, adding that the administration would continuously monitor the situation.