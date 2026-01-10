Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video

Odisha: Charter Plane Carrying 9 Passengers Crashes Near Rourkela Airstrip (Screengrab) | X/@kunalgaurav23

Rourkela: A small aircraft carrying nine pasengers crashed near Rourkela airstrip in Odisha on Saturday (January 10). At least six people reportedly suffered injuries.

The incident took place near the Jagada block. The aircraft reportedly took off from Bhubaneswar. It started facing trouble moments after take off. The exact reason of the crash is not known, but some reports claim that it was due to a technical glitch.

.@ANI Aircraft crashed in Raghunathpali area of #Rourkela near Jalda A Block; six people were injured in the incident.

The 9-seater aircraft was flying from #Rourkela to #Bhubaneswar and reportedly met with the accident around 10 kilometres after take-off.#Odisha #kunalgaurav pic.twitter.com/ByWVFKJHly — Kunal Gaurav🐬 (@kunalgaurav23) January 10, 2026

"One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister B B Jena told reporters.

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prasanna Pradhan said, "The flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. There were 4 passengers and 2 crew members. All are safe. The flight is India One Airlines. The number of the light is C-208."

After receiving information, emergency services were rushed to the spot. Passengers suffered serious injuries. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.