 Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video
A nine-seater private aircraft crashed near the Rourkela airstrip in Odisha on January 10, injuring at least six people. The India One Airlines flight, travelling between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, reportedly faced technical issues and made a crash landing 10 km away. All passengers and crew survived and were hospitalised, with no fatalities reported.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: Charter Plane Carrying 9 Passengers Crashes Near Rourkela Airstrip (Screengrab) | X/@kunalgaurav23

Rourkela: A small aircraft carrying nine pasengers crashed near Rourkela airstrip in Odisha on Saturday (January 10). At least six people reportedly suffered injuries.

The incident took place near the Jagada block. The aircraft reportedly took off from Bhubaneswar. It started facing trouble moments after take off. The exact reason of the crash is not known, but some reports claim that it was due to a technical glitch.

"One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister B B Jena told reporters.

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prasanna Pradhan said, "The flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. There were 4 passengers and 2 crew members. All are safe. The flight is India One Airlines. The number of the light is C-208."

article-image

After receiving information, emergency services were rushed to the spot. Passengers suffered serious injuries. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

