Narrow Escape On Camera: Australian Skydiver Hangs On Aircraft After Parachute Tangles Mid-Air | WATCH | X

A terrifying mid-air incident over Mission Beach in Queensland has come to light after Australia’s transport safety investigator released dramatic footage of a skydiver left hanging from an aircraft when his parachute became tangled on the plane’s wing. The video, published as part of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s (ATSB) investigation, shows the skydiver cutting himself free moments before a potential disaster.

The incident occurred on September 20 during the “Big Ways at the Beach” event, a multi-day gathering involving highly experienced skydivers performing large formation jumps. A Cessna Caravan aircraft hired by the Far North Freefall skydive club took off from Tully with 17 parachutists on board, preparing for a complex 16-way formation jump from 15,000 feet.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to the ATSB, the mishap unfolded as the first parachutist attempted to climb out of the aircraft’s roller door. The handle of his reserve parachute accidentally snagged on the aircraft’s wing flap, causing the parachute to deploy prematurely.

Footage captured from the skydiver’s helmet camera, along with another mounted on the aircraft’s wing, shows him being violently pulled from the plane and left dangling as the partially deployed parachute caught on the wing.

Another skydiver was inadvertently pulled out of the aircraft in the chaos. Realising the danger, the skydiver hanging from the wing used a hook knife to cut himself free, entering freefall before deploying his main parachute. He managed to land safely, suffering only minor injuries despite the life-threatening situation.

The ATSB report highlights the narrow escape and underscores the importance of safety procedures during complex group skydives. The investigation also involved contacting the Australian Parachute Federation (APF), which has since been in the process of developing a guide for load masters detailing the role and responsibilities during an emergency.