NMMC Sweeper Joins New Chinese Trend On Instagram, Urges Citizens To Use Dustbins In Viral Video; WATCH

NMMC Sweeper Joins New Chinese Trend, Urges Citizens To Use Dustbins In Viral Video; WATCH | Instagram @nmmconline

A video shared by the official Instagram handle @NMMCONLINE has taken social media by storm, featuring a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sweeper participating in a popular Chinese social media trend to promote civic awareness.

The reel shows the sweeper and another man, who plays the role of a casual citizen, recreating the viral “nihuang-nihuang” trend that has been flooding Instagram lately.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, the citizen casually asks, “How does it even matter if I throw some garbage on the road?” The sweeper responds to it, stressing the impact of littering, “It affects a lot… the city looks dirty.” The conversation continues as the citizen challenges the availability of dustbins, asking, “Where are the dustbins then?” The sweeper replies confidently, “There are dustbins everywhere in Navi Mumbai. Just put a habit to use them.”

The clever use of a trending format to deliver a civic message has struck a chord online. The reel has gone immensely viral, drawing praise from netizens for its innovative approach. The caption of the post reads, "Many think it’s just a little waste. But that little becomes the dirt we all end up complaining about. Dustbins are all around us; let’s start taking those few extra steps to use them."

Many appreciated how the municipal body tapped into youth culture and social media trends to deliver an important reminder about keeping the city clean. The video stands out as a fresh attempt at public awareness, blending humour, relatability, and responsible messaging effectively.

Meanwhile, even the Delhi Police have raised their social media game by participating in trending Instagram reels. Joining the trend of Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry scene from the film Dhurandhar, Delhi Police have recreated it with a cheeky awareness campaign, using the actor’s stylish walk to deliver a strong anti-drug message.