'Drug's High', Delhi Police Posts Cheeky Reaction On Akshaye Khanna's Viral Entry From Dhurandhar; WATCH | Instagram @delhi.police_official

Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry scene from the film Dhurandhar continues to dominate social media, inspiring countless memes, reels, and recreations. Joining the trend, it's the Delhi Police now, who have recreated the trend with a cheeky awareness campaign, using the actor’s stylish walk to deliver a strong anti-drug message.

In the video shared on their official social media handle, the police used the iconic entry clip, adding the text, “What do you think you look like when you’re high.” Seconds later, the edit cuts to another scene of Akshaye Khanna from a different film, where he is seen lying on the ground and struggling to walk. This clip appears with the text, “But where you actually end up.”

The post then concludes with a stark reminder, “Don’t lose control of your life as drugs only offer an illusion.”

The clever combination of a trending moment and a powerful message has captured attention online. Netizens are praising the Delhi Police for their creativity and timely use of pop culture to communicate a serious issue.

The caption of the reel reads, "Drugs’ high might feel real, but it’s an illusion. Don’t trade your truth for a moment’s delusion!" Many users commented that such relatable and humorous posts help spread awareness more effectively, particularly among younger audiences.

With Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry becoming one of the biggest viral moments of the month, the Delhi Police successfully tapped into the trend to issue a warning about drug use, turning entertainment into a tool for public welfare.

Meanwhile, even the Mumbai Police posted a similar message using the viral trend of Akshaye Khanna's iconic entry and dance on the beats of the FA9LA track.