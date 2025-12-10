Qatar Woman At Indian Wedding Storms Pani Puri Stall, Lauds Indian Cuisins, 'Give Me All' | WATCH | Instagram @chefbraakman

A woman from Qatar has taken the internet by storm after attending her Indian friend’s wedding and sharing her enthusiastic reactions to Indian cuisine. Her short clip of enjoying pani puri at a wedding stall has gone viral across social media platforms, amassing more than two million views and turning her into an unexpected sensation.

In the widely shared video, the woman is seen rushing to the pani puri counter and excitedly urging the server to give her more, delighting viewers with her dramatic and wholehearted appreciation for the popular Indian street snack. Her expressions and genuine enthusiasm have sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Indians amused and proud that a foreign guest is enjoying one of the country’s most beloved delicacies.

WATCH VIDEO:

Since attending the wedding, the Qatar-based woman has been actively praising Indian cuisine through multiple posts, expressing how impressed she is by the variety, flavour, and richness of the food served at the festivities.

Beyond food, she has also spoken highly of India’s rapid development, stating that her experience in the country differs greatly from the outdated perceptions often highlighted internationally.

Professionally, the woman is a chef, baker, and nutritional therapist, and has travelled to more than 60 countries. Many users online believe her praise carries extra weight, given her culinary background and global exposure. Her videos from the wedding continue to circulate widely.

Netizens are expressing pride and amusement at seeing international guests enjoy traditional Indian flavours so wholeheartedly. She has been actively posting on Instagram stories. In one of the stories she shared that Indian netizens are inviting her to their weddings as a guest.