Pakistani Wedding Turns Into Bollywood Night: Guests Seen Dancing On Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Dance Tracks

A wedding celebration in Pakistan has taken the internet by storm after a video from the event went viral, showing guests enthusiastically dancing to the title track of Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar. The energetic performance by three male dancers has caught major attention online, especially as the film continues to dominate the box office.

In the clip, the dancers can be seen matching steps to the trending Dhurandhar title track, one of the most popular songs of the season. Guests at the function cheer them on, turning the entire venue into a full-fledged Bollywood-style party.

What makes the moment even more striking is the contrast between the public outrage in Pakistan over the movie and the enjoyment seen at the wedding function. Several Pakistani commentators and spokespersons have criticized Dhurandhar, accusing it of portraying the country in a negative light. Outrage has also surfaced from communities in Balochistan and Kashmir, with many calling the film “defamatory.”

However, the viral video paints a very different picture of how ordinary Pakistani citizens are reacting to the movie’s music. Despite the political noise, the film’s songs seem to have transcended borders, finding fans across the neighbouring nation. Social media users in India quickly pointed out this irony: while official voices in Pakistan condemn the movie, its music is being celebrated at private events.

The video continues to circulate widely on Instagram and X, with many praising the dancers’ energy and the undeniable appeal of Bollywood music. As Dhurandhar maintains its strong run in theatres, moments like these highlight the cultural bridge that entertainment often builds, regardless of political tensions.

The video was posted by @abdullahrafiquee on their Instagram handle, who has posted many dance videos on the handle featuring Bollywood songs.