Republic Day 2026 Parade: Man Captures Tableau Heading Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan In Spoiler Alert Video; Says, 'Maharashtra Looks So Good'

What began as an ordinary traffic delay unexpectedly turned into a visual treat for Instagram user Karandeep Bhatia, who captured a rare behind-the-scenes moment ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. Stuck on the road in Delhi, Bhatia noticed a long line of Republic Day tableaus being transported to Rashtrapati Bhavan, days before the grand parade on January 26.

Instead of frustration, the moment sparked awe.

A moving showcase of India’s diversity

In the now-viral Instagram reel, state tableaus were seen moving one after another, offering a sneak peek of the cultural grandeur usually reserved for Rajpath (Kartavya Path) on Republic Day morning. Tableaus from Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra were clearly visible, each reflecting its state’s heritage, art, and identity.

While every tableau stood out in its own way, Bhatia later shared that Maharashtra’s tableau left the strongest impression on him, earning his admiration for its design and presence.

Republic Day tableaus are traditionally prepared months in advance and showcased after multiple rounds of selection by the Ministry of Defence, making such candid sightings extremely rare.

‘Spoilers’ or just pure joy? Netizens react

The video quickly drew attention online, but reactions were mixed. Several users accused the creator of “spoiling” the surprise that many Indians look forward to every year.

Comments

One comment read, “Arey yaar, why did you post this? Watching the parade on the 26th has been a tradition forever!” Another added, “Why reveal the tableaus? We wait the whole year to see them.” A third user wrote, “This post ruined my 26th January morning.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Supporters argued that viewers had the choice to scroll past. One response countered the backlash, saying, “If this is a spoiler, why watch the entire reel? You could’ve skipped it after the first tableau.”

Republic Day parades celebrate India’s constitutional values, cultural unity, and military strength. The tableaus, in particular, remain one of the most anticipated highlights, symbolising the country’s diversity through art, history, and innovation.