Mumbai–Pune Expressway Comes To Standstill As Long Weekend Traffic Chaos Strands Motorists For Hours; X Flooded With Complaints

Mumbai: Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune faced severe inconvenience on Saturday morning as the Mumbai–Pune Expressway witnessed massive traffic congestion, bringing vehicular movement to a near standstill on both sides of the corridor. Several motorists reported being stuck for hours, with traffic moving at a crawl in multiple stretches.

If you’re travelling from Pune to Mumbai, there’s a jam at Lonavala, backed up for a few KM, so take the bypass.



If you’re driving from Mumbai to Pune, stock up on fuel & water. Theres a major horde of long weekenders on their way to Lonavala & Pune. Just saw the Madness at toll… pic.twitter.com/dShjaHXWNW — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) January 24, 2026

Stuck on the expressway for the longest time today coming from Mumbai. Jam started before the first toll itself. All the way into the ghat. Est time to Pune increased by 1.5 hours! — Nikhil Karkare (@n_karkare) January 24, 2026

Mumbai-Pune expressway is no more express, a nightmare, all food courts jampacked — sunil rohra (@srohra1) January 24, 2026

Likely Reasons Behind Worsening Congestion

According to reports quoting commuters, the congestion was caused by a combination of unplanned maintenance work and heavy weekend traffic. Fresh tarmac-laying work near a toll plaza late Friday night reportedly led to the closure of two lanes, creating a major bottleneck that continued into Saturday morning.

The situation worsened in the Borghat section, where traffic was reportedly completely blocked. Local news portal PuneNow, quoting motorists, reported that heavy trucks had occupied multiple lanes and a vehicle breakdown at a critical turning point reduced movement to just one lane for smaller vehicles.

🚨 Just in : 10 AM Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune expressway today morning.



Few accidents have been reported!



Avoid unnecessary travel for next few hours. Advisable to use old Mumbai - Pune highway. Travel safely 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9cu5k1w3lV — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 24, 2026

Mumbai waalo Weekend pe kahin nahi jana chahiye khaas kar ke Mumbai Pune Expressway pe bilkul bhi nahi....ye pareshani kitne saal se hum dekhte aarahe hai fir bhi log .....bhed bakrio ki tarah nikal lete hai ..... — Jay Sanghrajka 🇮🇳 (@jsanghrajka) January 24, 2026

@PuneCityPolice @TOIPune @RuralPune48609 not a single cop here to manage traffic to turn left into Lonavla from Pune to Mumbai Expressway. Peak holiday traffic!! pic.twitter.com/sVHCq0nc1y — nraja007 (@nraja007) January 24, 2026

Many commuters expressed frustration on social media platform X over the lack of lane discipline, alleging that heavy vehicles were using the extreme right overtaking lane, especially in the ghat section, despite being unable to maintain speed on steep stretches. Several motorists also complained about the absence of real-time traffic alerts, diversions or visible traffic management at key choke points.

Heavy weekend traffic Mumbai Pune Expressway, to facilitate upcoming traffic, police have stopped traffic for 20-30min for Mumbai bound vehicles now. pic.twitter.com/hvHeVY7BUX — Mumbai Pune Expressway (@Mumbai2PuneEway) January 23, 2026

To manage the surge of long weekend travellers, highway police reportedly stopped Mumbai-bound traffic for intervals of 20 to 30 minutes to allow Pune-bound vehicles to clear, adding to delays for those heading towards Mumbai.

A serious accident occurred in the Gahunje area on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. A Mercedes car rammed into a container that was parked on the roadside. Four occupants of the Mercedes sustained serious injuries in the accident. On receiving information, the police immediately… pic.twitter.com/W923K5Zfcm — Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) January 23, 2026

Recent Accident Reported On Expressway

The traffic woes were compounded by a serious accident reported late Friday night near Gahunje. A Mercedes-Benz car rammed into a container allegedly parked on the roadside. The collision left four occupants of the car seriously injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital at Somatane Phata for treatment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/