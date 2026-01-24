 Mumbai–Pune Expressway Comes To Standstill As Long Weekend Traffic Chaos Strands Motorists For Hours; X Flooded With Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai–Pune Expressway Comes To Standstill As Long Weekend Traffic Chaos Strands Motorists For Hours; X Flooded With Complaints

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Comes To Standstill As Long Weekend Traffic Chaos Strands Motorists For Hours; X Flooded With Complaints

Commuters on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway faced severe delays on Saturday morning as traffic crawled for hours on both sides. Reports said unplanned tarmac work near a toll plaza led to lane closures, while heavy vehicles and a breakdown worsened congestion in the Borghat section. A late-night accident near Gahunje added to the chaos.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune faced severe inconvenience on Saturday morning as the Mumbai–Pune Expressway witnessed massive traffic congestion, bringing vehicular movement to a near standstill on both sides of the corridor. Several motorists reported being stuck for hours, with traffic moving at a crawl in multiple stretches.

Likely Reasons Behind Worsening Congestion

According to reports quoting commuters, the congestion was caused by a combination of unplanned maintenance work and heavy weekend traffic. Fresh tarmac-laying work near a toll plaza late Friday night reportedly led to the closure of two lanes, creating a major bottleneck that continued into Saturday morning.

The situation worsened in the Borghat section, where traffic was reportedly completely blocked. Local news portal PuneNow, quoting motorists, reported that heavy trucks had occupied multiple lanes and a vehicle breakdown at a critical turning point reduced movement to just one lane for smaller vehicles.

FPJ Shorts
'Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Exposes Failure Of School Administration, State To Protect Children': Shiv Sena-UBT's Mouthpiece Saamana
'Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Exposes Failure Of School Administration, State To Protect Children': Shiv Sena-UBT's Mouthpiece Saamana
Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha: Netizens Spark Outrage
Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha: Netizens Spark Outrage
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video

Many commuters expressed frustration on social media platform X over the lack of lane discipline, alleging that heavy vehicles were using the extreme right overtaking lane, especially in the ghat section, despite being unable to maintain speed on steep stretches. Several motorists also complained about the absence of real-time traffic alerts, diversions or visible traffic management at key choke points.

To manage the surge of long weekend travellers, highway police reportedly stopped Mumbai-bound traffic for intervals of 20 to 30 minutes to allow Pune-bound vehicles to clear, adding to delays for those heading towards Mumbai.

Recent Accident Reported On Expressway

The traffic woes were compounded by a serious accident reported late Friday night near Gahunje. A Mercedes-Benz car rammed into a container allegedly parked on the roadside. The collision left four occupants of the car seriously injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital at Somatane Phata for treatment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visithttps://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Exposes Failure Of School Administration, State To Protect Children':...
'Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Exposes Failure Of School Administration, State To Protect Children':...
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv...
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Comes To Standstill As Long Weekend Traffic Chaos Strands Motorists For...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Comes To Standstill As Long Weekend Traffic Chaos Strands Motorists For...
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Mumbai Mayor’s Bungalow At Byculla To Be Renovated After 4 Years, Ahead of New Mayor’s...
Mumbai Mayor’s Bungalow At Byculla To Be Renovated After 4 Years, Ahead of New Mayor’s...