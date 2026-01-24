Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha: Netizens Spark Outrage

A brief spell of light rain turned a stretch of road in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district into a danger zone on Friday morning, leading to multiple accidents involving two-wheeler riders. At least 12 motorcyclists reportedly lost control and skidded on the road near the Wave Sugar Mill, while more than 20 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Thankfully, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Sugar mill waste mixed with rain created hazard

According to reports, the road became extremely slippery due to waste material from the nearby sugar mill that had accumulated on the surface. Farmers often transport this byproduct from the mill to their agricultural fields, as it is commonly used as organic fertilizer. During transportation, some of the waste falls off tractor-trolleys and settles on the road.

When rainwater mixes with this residue, it forms a slick, oil-like layer, making the road highly unsafe, especially for two-wheelers. The drizzle on Friday was enough to activate this risk, causing riders to suddenly lose balance even at low speeds.

Swift action by sugar mill restores traffic flow

After receiving information about the repeated skidding incidents, the management of Wave Sugar Mill responded promptly. A fire brigade vehicle from the mill was deployed to spray water and clean the accumulated waste from the road surface. Following the cleanup, traffic movement in the area gradually returned to normal.

Amroha Police said, "On 23.01.2026, due to the sugarcane debris lying on the road in front of Blue Birds School, a slippery condition arose during the rain. Keeping in view the seriousness of the said situation, Bachhrayun police station immediately arranged for water to be sprayed on the road through a tractor and the sugar mill's fire vehicle, and the debris was cleared. After the cleaning work was completed, traffic on the road was operated normally and smoothly. Currently, traffic is running smoothly."

Local residents, however, raised concerns about the recurring nature of the problem and called for long-term preventive measures rather than temporary fixes.

Viral video sparks outrage on social media

The incident gained widespread attention after popular X (formerly Twitter) personality Piyush Rai shared a video of the accidents on Instagram. In the clip, multiple motorcycles can be seen slipping one after another on what appears to be a normal road.

Captioning the post, Rai wrote, “What on earth is this! 10 motorcycles skid on the road in less than 2 minutes in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.” He described how riders cruising slowly still lost control, making it seem as though the road itself was “cursed.”

The video triggered sharp reactions online. One user sarcastically commented, “Watching Alice in Borderland? Nope, real-life survival game is already live in India.” Another suggested a practical solution, saying mud or sand should be immediately spread on such roads to reduce slipperiness.