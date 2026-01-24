Indonesia Tragedy: 7 Killed, 82 Missing After Landslide Hits West Java’s West Bandung Region; Videos Show Massive Destruction |

Bandung (Indonesia): At least seven people have been killed and 82 others are missing after a massive landslide struck the West Bandung region of Indonesia’s West Java province in the early hours of Saturday, according to the country’s disaster mitigation agency.

Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), said the number of missing persons remains high and search and rescue operations are being intensified. “The number of missing persons is high. We will optimise our search and rescue efforts today,” he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

At least 30 homes were destroyed by a landslide in Cirasua, West Bandung Regency, Indonesia, early on Saturday, 24 January, killing at least seven people, with 82 others reported missing. Harsh weather and difficult terrain have hampered rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/dPPolEoy8Q — Faytuks Network Weather (@FaytuksWeather) January 24, 2026

Telah terjadi longsor di RT 05 / RW 11 Desa Pasirlangu, Kecamatan Cisarua Kabupaten Bandung Barat, longsor diperkirakan seluas puluhan hektar, diduga ada korban tertimbun longsor belum bisa di evakuasi, Sabtu 24 Januari 2026 Pagi Ini.… pic.twitter.com/7TOjypS7kD — Info Jateng (@Jateng_Twit) January 24, 2026

Details On The Deadly Landslide

According to Indonesian news outlet Kompas, the landslide hit Pasirlangu village in West Bandung at around 2 am local time. A strong surge of water mixed with loose soil from the slopes of Mount Burangrang swept through the area, smashing into nearly 30 houses while most residents were asleep. Videos surfaced on the internet show mass destruction, with thick layer of soil and remanants of houses hit by the landslide.

Authorities said the process of confirming fatalities and injuries is still underway, as heavy rainfall over the past few days has made rescue operations challenging. The landslide-affected area is estimated to span nearly 30 hectares (74 acres).

Fearing further disasters, local officials have ordered the evacuation of residents living in landslide-prone zones. Indonesia’s weather agency had earlier issued warnings of extreme weather conditions, including heavy rainfall across West Java for at least a week starting Friday.

Flooding Reported In Several Other Parts

Meanwhile, flooding has been reported across several parts of the province. Jakarta-based Antara news agency said that floods have affected 20 out of 30 sub-districts in Karawang regency after the Citarum and Cibeet rivers overflowed. Authorities advised residents living along riverbanks to evacuate immediately. Hundreds of people have also been displaced in East Jakarta due to widespread flooding.

Today’s landslide comes just weeks after devastating floods and landslides killed over 1,170 people across North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh provinces. Following that disaster, the Indonesian government filed lawsuits against six companies over alleged environmental degradation believed to have worsened the impact.

Indonesia continues to face growing risks from natural disasters due to deforestation, climate change and rising sea levels, with environmental damage often linked to large-scale land use and commercial activity.