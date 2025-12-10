On Camera: Roof Collapses During Wedding Function, More Than 20 Guests Injured In Himachal Pradesh |

A wedding celebration in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district turned into a frightening scene after the roof of a house suddenly collapsed during the function, injuring more than 20 guests. The incident, which reportedly occurred two to three days ago, has now gained wider attention after drone footage capturing the exact moment of the collapse surfaced online.

According to local reports, the wedding festivities were underway with guests dancing in the courtyard while a group of around 20–30 people had gathered on the roof of an adjoining structure to watch the ceremony. Without warning, the roof gave way, sending everyone standing or sitting on it crashing down along with the debris.

WATCH VIDEO:

Just 2-3 ays ago during a marriage function in Chamba, the roof of a house suddenly collapsed where people were sitting. Around 20 people were injured but thankfully no major casualty. Now the drone footage of this incident has emerged . pic.twitter.com/U6CIOa4Os0 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) December 8, 2025

The drone camera, originally placed to record the wedding rituals from above, unexpectedly captured the alarming moment in full detail. The footage shows guests joyfully dancing while others cheer from the rooftop. Within seconds, the entire section of the structure collapses, prompting panic as people rush to help those who fell through.

Authorities confirmed that over 20 guests sustained injuries in the incident. Fortunately, there were no major casualties, though several people suffered minor injuries. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they received medical treatment.

Local officials said that the structure may have been unable to bear the weight of so many people standing on it at once, especially during winter when older roofs in hilly regions are more prone to damage.

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing both shock and relief from viewers. Many expressed relief that the collapse did not result in a greater tragedy, while others emphasised the need for caution during crowded celebrations in residential spaces.