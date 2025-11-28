 UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries Reported

UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries Reported

A wedding reception stage in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed on Wednesday night as several BJP leaders gathered to bless the couple. The incident, captured on video, caused panic but resulted in only minor cuts and bruises. BJP district president Sanjay Mishra confirmed the stage was weak and overloaded, leading to the collapse. No serious injuries were reported.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries Reported | Video screengrab

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A wedding reception in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district turned chaotic on Wednesday night after a stage collapsed while several BJP leaders were gathered on it to bless the newlywed couple. The dramatic fall, captured on video, has now gone viral on social media, adding to the season’s flood of wedding-related clips trending online.

Details On The Incident

The incident took place at the Ramlila Maidan, located within the Nagar Palika Parishad area, where a grand reception had been organised for the brother of BJP leader Abhishek Singh Engineer. The event drew many senior political figures, including BJP district president Sanjay Mishra, former MP Bharat Singh, representative of the Bansdih MLA Ketki Singh, Vishram Singh and former BJP district general secretary Surjeet Singh.

According to reports and the viral footage, the bride and groom were seated on the decorated stage as leaders arrived one after another to offer their blessings. Abhishek Singh’s brother is seen touching the feet of each guest before they move towards the couple for a group blessing. However, as the crowd swelled on the platform, the structure suddenly gave way. In seconds, the entire section of the stage collapsed, sending the bride, groom and all the leaders crashing down together.

FPJ Shorts
Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's Social Activist
Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's Social Activist
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Amid Rising Pollution; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 281
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Amid Rising Pollution; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 281
Sensex Advances 103.96 Points To 85,824.34, Nifty 36.2
Sensex Advances 103.96 Points To 85,824.34, Nifty 36.2
Ahaan Panday Enjoys Dinner Date With Aneet Padda Days After Denying Relationship Rumours In Mumbai, Duo Exits Restaurant Separately—VIDEO
Ahaan Panday Enjoys Dinner Date With Aneet Padda Days After Denying Relationship Rumours In Mumbai, Duo Exits Restaurant Separately—VIDEO
Read Also
UP Bride Takes Her Own Baraat To Groom's Home In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shocks The Internet –...
article-image

No Major Injuries Reported After Mishap

The shocking moment created immediate panic among guests, with people rushing forward to help those who had fallen. Despite the sudden collapse, the outcome was relatively fortunate; no one sustained serious injuries. Most people suffered only minor cuts and bruises. The bride and groom reportedly remained safe and stable, though visibly shaken by the unexpected mishap.

BJP district president Sanjay Mishra later addressed the incident, explaining that the stage was not strong enough to bear the weight of so many people at once. “The platform was weak, and too many individuals climbed up together to bless the couple. This caused the collapse,” he said, as quoted by NDTV Hindi. He added that only one party worker had minor injuries and that it was sheer luck that the situation did not turn dangerous.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's...

Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's...

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Toddler And Mother Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Toddler And Mother Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Anantapur

UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries...

UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries...

Nava Raipur Fortified For 60th All India DGs-IGs Conference

Nava Raipur Fortified For 60th All India DGs-IGs Conference

DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Cryptic Social Media Post & Mumbai Visit, Says 'Whatever Politicians...

DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Cryptic Social Media Post & Mumbai Visit, Says 'Whatever Politicians...