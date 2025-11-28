UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries Reported | Video screengrab

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A wedding reception in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district turned chaotic on Wednesday night after a stage collapsed while several BJP leaders were gathered on it to bless the newlywed couple. The dramatic fall, captured on video, has now gone viral on social media, adding to the season’s flood of wedding-related clips trending online.

In UP's Ballia, a wedding reception stage collapsed immediately after BJP district president and other senior leaders of the party got on to the stage to bless the newly wed. pic.twitter.com/4TzJywzofa — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 27, 2025

Details On The Incident

The incident took place at the Ramlila Maidan, located within the Nagar Palika Parishad area, where a grand reception had been organised for the brother of BJP leader Abhishek Singh Engineer. The event drew many senior political figures, including BJP district president Sanjay Mishra, former MP Bharat Singh, representative of the Bansdih MLA Ketki Singh, Vishram Singh and former BJP district general secretary Surjeet Singh.

According to reports and the viral footage, the bride and groom were seated on the decorated stage as leaders arrived one after another to offer their blessings. Abhishek Singh’s brother is seen touching the feet of each guest before they move towards the couple for a group blessing. However, as the crowd swelled on the platform, the structure suddenly gave way. In seconds, the entire section of the stage collapsed, sending the bride, groom and all the leaders crashing down together.

No Major Injuries Reported After Mishap

The shocking moment created immediate panic among guests, with people rushing forward to help those who had fallen. Despite the sudden collapse, the outcome was relatively fortunate; no one sustained serious injuries. Most people suffered only minor cuts and bruises. The bride and groom reportedly remained safe and stable, though visibly shaken by the unexpected mishap.

BJP district president Sanjay Mishra later addressed the incident, explaining that the stage was not strong enough to bear the weight of so many people at once. “The platform was weak, and too many individuals climbed up together to bless the couple. This caused the collapse,” he said, as quoted by NDTV Hindi. He added that only one party worker had minor injuries and that it was sheer luck that the situation did not turn dangerous.