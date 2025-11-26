 UP Bride Takes Her Own Baraat To Groom's Home In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shocks The Internet – Watch
A bride in Prayagraj stunned the internet after she arrived at her groom’s home with her own baraat. Tanu from Kidganj led a lively two-kilometre procession featuring music, lights, and a traditional carriage with horses, fulfilling her father’s wish to celebrate his daughters like sons. The groom’s family warmly welcomed her, and the viral video is being praised for breaking gender stereotypes.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
UP Bride takes her own baraat to groom's house | Image Courtesy: X (@pawanks1997)

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh is making waves online after a bride from Prayagraj flipped tradition by arriving at her groom’s home, leading her own grand baraat. The bold move has sparked admiration, debate, and a flurry of viral reactions, fuelling a broader conversation about evolving wedding customs and gender roles in India.

article-image

UP bride takes her own baraat!

The bride, Tanu, who hails from Kidganj, chose to marry Rajat (groom) of Mutthiganj in a way that honoured her family’s wishes and also broke stereotypes. On the night of November 26, she travelled to the groom's home in a celebratory procession complete with music, lights, dancers, and a traditional carriage with horses, as reported by NDTV . Locals filled the streets to catch a glimpse of the unusual sight, eagerly recording the "reverse baraat" that stretched nearly two kilometres.

Watch the viral video below:

This unique celebration was not a last-minute idea; it was the fulfilment of a long-standing dream of Tanu’s father, Rajesh Jaiswal. As per the report, a father to five daughters, he had always believed his girls deserved the same celebration traditionally reserved for sons.

To make that belief visible, the family even printed wedding invitations boldly reading "Ladki Ki Baraat". In another symbolic switch, Tanu's relatives performed aarti and bid farewell to the baraat, a ritual normally carried out by the groom’s family.

article-image

Image Courtesy: X (@pawanks1997)

As the baraat reached Rajat's residence, his family welcomed the bride with traditional tilak rituals and heartfelt warmth. Videos from the celebration show cheering crowds, glowing lights, and a proud bride leading the festivities with confidence.

