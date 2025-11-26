'Delhi NCR Pollution Pushed My Child Into Surgery': Noida Mom Shares Heartbreaking Story; Asks 'What Are We Paying Taxes For'

Delhi’s worsening pollution has once again triggered widespread concern, especially among parents. A mother named Sakshi Pahwa recently shared a heartbreaking account of her young son’s medical battle, claiming that toxic air quality in Delhi NCR led to a serious health crisis that eventually required surgery.

When breathing becomes a daily fight

After relocating to Delhi two years ago, Sakshi noticed her son’s health decline rapidly. Frequent allergies gradually turned into constant breathing difficulties. Despite countless doctor consultations and treatments, including antibiotics, homeopathy remedies, and steroid-based sprays, nothing could protect him from the impact of polluted air.

Viral video from hospital sparks public outcry

Sakshi posted a video showing her little boy in a hospital bed, crying as doctors treated him for respiratory distress. She stayed by his side, trying to distract him with small games, but his pain was evident. The clip struck a chord with thousands of viewers who were horrified by what they saw.

Doctors later diagnosed him with Stage 4 adenoid and tonsil enlargement, severe enough to block airflow, which forced an urgent nose and throat surgery.

“Clean air should not be a luxury”

The emotional trauma for the family was immense. Sakshi expressed how heartbroken she felt watching her child suffer:

“We pay taxes, yet our children are put at risk every single day. This is the reality for Delhi NCR families.”

Her message wasn’t just personal, it was a direct call to action. She urged authorities to stop ignoring the silent health emergency unfolding in front of them.

Internet reacts: Anger, empathy & demands for accountability

The video quickly spread across social media, generating overwhelming responses from parents and concerned citizens. Many expressed grief over the child’s condition and sent wishes for his speedy recovery, while others voiced intense frustration toward government inaction.

Some netizens shared how they too struggle with breathing problems during Delhi’s pollution peaks. There were strong demands for stricter measures and several users tagged political leaders, including national and state representatives, pleading for immediate intervention.