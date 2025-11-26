Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Stylish stars are often seen flaunting luxury brands, but Allu Arjun has proven, once again, that real fashion goes deeper than price tags. The Pushpa superstar surprised everyone by wearing the Casio Vintage A700WG-9A, a retro timepiece priced at just ₹5,295. Yet, its impact has been far bigger than any of the ultra-luxury watches commonly associated with celebrities.

A retro watch with unmatched appeal

Minimal, sleek and rooted in nostalgia, the Casio A700WG-9A carries a charm that doesn’t fade. Designed with a slim 37.4 × 35.5 × 6 mm profile, a gold-tone ion-plated metal band, and a resin case, the watch keeps things classic while staying incredibly lightweight for all-day comfort.

This cult-favorite digital watch runs on a dependable quartz movement and offers practical features such as:

Casio A700WG-9A | Website

-Daily alarm & hourly chime

-Stopwatch functionality

-Auto-calendar

-LED illumination

-Everyday water resistance

It’s a piece that doesn’t scream for attention, and that’s exactly why it stands out.

A style statement rooted in simplicity

Allu Arjun is known globally for his immaculate fashion game. He has access to the most exclusive designer brands, limited-edition watches, and red-carpet glamour. But his decision to wear a humble Casio sends a powerful message: authenticity is the greatest form of luxury.

Only someone truly secure in his identity can choose understatement over showmanship. Allu Arjun might be a box-office giant with millions of fans and global endorsements, but he still gravitates toward timeless classics that speak softly yet leave a strong impact. He has been seen wearing the same watch on multiple occasions.

His fashion choices inspire viewers across age groups, because he shows that elegance isn’t defined by excess. It’s defined by intention.

Why his choice matters

The Casio A700WG-9A on Allu Arjun’s wrist reflects the very essence of his stardom, humble, iconic, and effortlessly cool. He doesn’t just wear fashion; he redefines it. His choice is a celebration of simplicity and a reminder that timeless taste never needs to boast.

And once again, Allu Arjun proves why he is truly the style icon of Indian cinema.