 Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAllu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Allu Arjun opted for a ₹5,295 Casio Vintage A700WG-9A instead of a luxury watch, showcasing that true style lies in confidence, not cost. The retro timepiece reflects his grounded, authentic personality, proving elegance can be simple and timeless. By choosing classics over extravagance, he inspires fans and redefines celebrity fashion with accessibility, nostalgia and effortless cool

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Stylish stars are often seen flaunting luxury brands, but Allu Arjun has proven, once again, that real fashion goes deeper than price tags. The Pushpa superstar surprised everyone by wearing the Casio Vintage A700WG-9A, a retro timepiece priced at just ₹5,295. Yet, its impact has been far bigger than any of the ultra-luxury watches commonly associated with celebrities.

A retro watch with unmatched appeal

Minimal, sleek and rooted in nostalgia, the Casio A700WG-9A carries a charm that doesn’t fade. Designed with a slim 37.4 × 35.5 × 6 mm profile, a gold-tone ion-plated metal band, and a resin case, the watch keeps things classic while staying incredibly lightweight for all-day comfort.

This cult-favorite digital watch runs on a dependable quartz movement and offers practical features such as:

FPJ Shorts
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Laser Power & Infra Bags New Orders Worth ₹836 Crore From NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company, & Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam For Utility Projects
Laser Power & Infra Bags New Orders Worth ₹836 Crore From NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company, & Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam For Utility Projects
Casio A700WG-9A

Casio A700WG-9A | Website

-Daily alarm & hourly chime

-Stopwatch functionality

-Auto-calendar

-LED illumination

-Everyday water resistance

It’s a piece that doesn’t scream for attention, and that’s exactly why it stands out.

A style statement rooted in simplicity

Allu Arjun is known globally for his immaculate fashion game. He has access to the most exclusive designer brands, limited-edition watches, and red-carpet glamour. But his decision to wear a humble Casio sends a powerful message: authenticity is the greatest form of luxury.

Only someone truly secure in his identity can choose understatement over showmanship. Allu Arjun might be a box-office giant with millions of fans and global endorsements, but he still gravitates toward timeless classics that speak softly yet leave a strong impact. He has been seen wearing the same watch on multiple occasions.

His fashion choices inspire viewers across age groups, because he shows that elegance isn’t defined by excess. It’s defined by intention.

Why his choice matters

The Casio A700WG-9A on Allu Arjun’s wrist reflects the very essence of his stardom, humble, iconic, and effortlessly cool. He doesn’t just wear fashion; he redefines it. His choice is a celebration of simplicity and a reminder that timeless taste never needs to boast.

And once again, Allu Arjun proves why he is truly the style icon of Indian cinema.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To...

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To...

5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025 With Vidya Balan Achieves 100 Million Reach in a Nationwide Movement...

Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025 With Vidya Balan Achieves 100 Million Reach in a Nationwide Movement...

Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Mulbagal Dosa, Iced Kaapi & Malgudi Picante; Shankar Mahadevan's Top 6 Picks From His South Indian...

Mulbagal Dosa, Iced Kaapi & Malgudi Picante; Shankar Mahadevan's Top 6 Picks From His South Indian...