5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

Ladurée's salon store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai |

Few things that catch your eye the minute you step into French patisserie Ladurée's salon store in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza are the counters in a sweet summer shade of pistachio green. Soft lighting, marble table-tops, silver cutlery, cushioned sofas and chairs add to the mood and brings out the old-world charm of a quint-essential French cafe.

An equally inviting menu awaits you. The luxury bakery and tea room is best known for pioneering the iconic Parisian macaron, which you'd have tasted. However, their new menu has some lovely fresh additions such as salads, soups and toasts, clubs and sandwiches.

As you settle down, you'll be tempted to reach out for the green and white three-page menu and order a French Toast that's meant to be 'elegant, delicious and memorable'.

I did resist the temptation to call for any of the three variations of the French Toast (Classic French Toast with maple syrup and Chantilly whipped cream, Vanilla and Salted Caramel French Toast and Chocolate French Toast) and even the popular savoury croissants.

Spot the difference between the vegetarian and non-vegetarian Poke Bowls |

Poke Bowl

Instead, I settled down with a Poke Bowl. It comes in two options, tofu for vegetarian and chicken for non-vegetarians. It's the perfect go-to bowl for calorie conscious people and proof that not everything in Ladurée needs to be sinfully sweet and calorie heavy.

Edamame, avocado, cucumber, and sweet potatoes placed on a bed of quinoa with a lovely vinaigrette on the side made for a healthy, fresh, wholesome meal in a bowl.

The creamy, cozy and unapologetically indulgent Truffle Risotto |

Truffle Risotto

Truffle Risotto is Ladurée's winter special. It's got Carnaroli rice (an Italian medium-grained rice), truffle paste, truffle oil and parmesan cheese that ties the dish together beautifully.

Ladurée is bang on when they say that 'this is the only kind of warmth that matters right now'. It is a seasonal classic that shouldn't be missed.

Vol-au-Vent

Imagine this... a puff pastry filled with chicken breast, baby pearl onions, mushrooms and finished off with a drizzle of rich, golden brown mushroom sauce. You will get transported to France in a flash.

It is so delicious that it'll get consumed in minutes and you'll end up licking your fingers, as you tummy craves for some more Vol-au-Vent.

Club Champs Elysées |

Club Champs Elysées

There are clubs and toasts and sandwiches, but then there is the Club Champs Elysées. Grilled vegetables, mozzarella and basil pesto nestled between soft freshly baked bread... it is all you need for a perfect Sunday afternoon brunch.

Ispahan

This dessert is truly iconic. Seasonal fresh raspberries, a hint of lychee, and macarons come together to make this exquisite pastry.

You can also try the Café Liegeois. It's a chocolatey gourmet drink served in a silver glass (trademark Ladurée style) and topped with whipped cream and delicate chocolate shavings.

Address: Ladurée, Level 1, Jio World Plaza, G Block, BKC, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹3500 (approx.)