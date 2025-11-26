 5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

While it is natural for one to settle for Ladurée's famous French toast, signature macarons and tea pots, FPJ recommends other interesting dishes to try at this Parisian Cafe at Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai.

Anita AikaraUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Ladurée's salon store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai |

Few things that catch your eye the minute you step into French patisserie Ladurée's salon store in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza are the counters in a sweet summer shade of pistachio green. Soft lighting, marble table-tops, silver cutlery, cushioned sofas and chairs add to the mood and brings out the old-world charm of a quint-essential French cafe.

An equally inviting menu awaits you. The luxury bakery and tea room is best known for pioneering the iconic Parisian macaron, which you'd have tasted. However, their new menu has some lovely fresh additions such as salads, soups and toasts, clubs and sandwiches.

As you settle down, you'll be tempted to reach out for the green and white three-page menu and order a French Toast that's meant to be 'elegant, delicious and memorable'.

I did resist the temptation to call for any of the three variations of the French Toast (Classic French Toast with maple syrup and Chantilly whipped cream, Vanilla and Salted Caramel French Toast and Chocolate French Toast) and even the popular savoury croissants.

FPJ Shorts
BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9
BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Spot the difference between the vegetarian and non-vegetarian Poke Bowls

Spot the difference between the vegetarian and non-vegetarian Poke Bowls |

Poke Bowl

Instead, I settled down with a Poke Bowl. It comes in two options, tofu for vegetarian and chicken for non-vegetarians. It's the perfect go-to bowl for calorie conscious people and proof that not everything in Ladurée needs to be sinfully sweet and calorie heavy.

Edamame, avocado, cucumber, and sweet potatoes placed on a bed of quinoa with a lovely vinaigrette on the side made for a healthy, fresh, wholesome meal in a bowl.

The creamy, cozy and unapologetically indulgent Truffle Risotto

The creamy, cozy and unapologetically indulgent Truffle Risotto |

Truffle Risotto 

Truffle Risotto is Ladurée's winter special. It's got Carnaroli rice (an Italian medium-grained rice), truffle paste, truffle oil and parmesan cheese that ties the dish together beautifully.

Ladurée is bang on when they say that 'this is the only kind of warmth that matters right now'. It is a seasonal classic that shouldn't be missed.

Vol-au-Vent

Imagine this... a puff pastry filled with chicken breast, baby pearl onions, mushrooms and finished off with a drizzle of rich, golden brown mushroom sauce. You will get transported to France in a flash.

It is so delicious that it'll get consumed in minutes and you'll end up licking your fingers, as you tummy craves for some more Vol-au-Vent.

Club Champs Elysées

Club Champs Elysées |

Club Champs Elysées 

There are clubs and toasts and sandwiches, but then there is the Club Champs Elysées. Grilled vegetables, mozzarella and basil pesto nestled between soft freshly baked bread... it is all you need for a perfect Sunday afternoon brunch.

Ispahan

This dessert is truly iconic. Seasonal fresh raspberries, a hint of lychee, and macarons come together to make this exquisite pastry.

You can also try the Café Liegeois. It's a chocolatey gourmet drink served in a silver glass (trademark Ladurée style) and topped with whipped cream and delicate chocolate shavings.

Address: Ladurée, Level 1, Jio World Plaza, G Block, BKC, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹3500 (approx.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To...

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To...

5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

5 Must-Try Dishes At Ladurée, the French Patisserie Bringing a Taste of Paris to Mumbai

Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025 With Vidya Balan Achieves 100 Million Reach in a Nationwide Movement...

Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025 With Vidya Balan Achieves 100 Million Reach in a Nationwide Movement...

Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Allu Arjun’s Affordable Watch Choice Will Shock You: You Can Buy It Too!

Mulbagal Dosa, Iced Kaapi & Malgudi Picante; Shankar Mahadevan's Top 6 Picks From His South Indian...

Mulbagal Dosa, Iced Kaapi & Malgudi Picante; Shankar Mahadevan's Top 6 Picks From His South Indian...