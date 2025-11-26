Mumbai AQI Rises To 256: 5 Simple Tips To Stay Safe In This 'Severe' Air Pollution

By: Rahul M | November 26, 2025
The air quality in Mumbai reached a severe level on Wednesday, as the city woke up to heavy haze with the AQI reaching 246
Images by Pooja Mehta
With bad air quality come numerous health issues, including respiratory problems, skin irritation, and others. Here are five easy tips to protect yourself during this time:
Wear a mask outdoors: Use an N95 mask or a scarf to cover your nose and reduce inhalation of fine particulate matter
Use an air purifier: Run air purifiers in commonly used rooms to reduce indoor pollution and cleanse the atmosphere
Keep windows closed: Keep your windows and doors closed to avoid letting outdoor air enter your home, especially during peak pollution hours
Stay hydrated: Hydration is very essential. Drink plenty of water to soothe the throat and help your body flush out toxins
Limit outdoor activities: Avoid stepping outside during such situations unless necessary. Opt for indoor exercises and workout routines to stay fit and follow simple tips to stay safe
