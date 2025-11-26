 'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Australian Man's Shocking Revelation About Mumbai And Delhi Goes Viral
HomeLifestyle'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Australian Man's Shocking Revelation About Mumbai And Delhi Goes Viral

'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Australian Man's Shocking Revelation About Mumbai And Delhi Goes Viral

Australian creator Andy Evans, known as "theaussiebhai", sparked a Mumbai vs Delhi debate after claiming “jugaad doesn’t work” in Mumbai. He said Delhi’s quick-fix culture made everyday tasks easier, while Mumbai’s rule-following attitude often led to refusals. His video went viral, prompting Delhites to agree and Mumbaikars to defend their city as safer, kinder, and more system-driven.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

An Australian social media creator has unintentionally kicked off a full-blown India-versus-India argument after sharing his honest take on living in Mumbai. Andy Evans, known online as theaussiebhai, recently posted a video where he admitted he likes Mumbai but still finds himself leaning toward Delhi, the city he lived in longer. And his reason? A surprising lack of "jugaad".

'I like Mumbai, but…'

In the now-viral clip titled "I like Mumbai, but…," Evans explained that he was used to Delhi's problem-solving culture, where a little extra cash and a friendly request could get almost anything done. According to him, the capital's deeply rooted jugaad mindset made everyday tasks easier and faster.

Watch the video below:

"I like Mumbai but the only thing is, jugaad doesn’t really work here," he said. "Two hundred rupees in Delhi? Anyone will do anything for you… you can have a bhaiya to help you with whatever you want in your house."

But Mumbai, he added, operates differently. People stick to the book. Rules matter. Metres matter. And the answer he receives most often? A firm no. "Hey bhaiya, just for two hundred rupees extra, help me with this. Nahi. Nahi. Nahi," Evans joked in the video.

Sparks debate online

His observation instantly sent social media into a spiral. Delhi residents backed him, proudly owning the jugaad identity. Mumbaikars, on the other hand, insisted the city prioritise fairness, safety and straightforward systems over shortcuts.

One user wrote, "I don’t know why Mumbai people here are comparing to Delhi… he just shared his experience." A second comment stated, "Mumbai is amazing!!! So much better than Delhi."

Another comment defended the city’s culture: "Mumbai is more strict… but kinder, safer for women, and people are nicer." Others added that Mumbaikars are "trustworthy, simple" and enjoy a safer nightlife compared to Delhi.

