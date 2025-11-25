 Internet Declares Palaash Muchhal 'A Cheater' Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana: Dig Up Past Affairs & Proposals
The postponed wedding of Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana has triggered a digital frenzy after alleged chats of Palaash went viral. Social media users quickly declared him guilty, digging up old rumours and labelling him a cheater. The episode highlights how the internet has increasingly become a courtroom, delivering instant judgment before facts or official statements emerge

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal | Instagram

The much-talked-about wedding of filmmaker-singer Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana, initially set for November 23 in Sangli, has been postponed. The announcement came from Palaash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, who shared that the families had decided to delay the ceremony. Reports of hospitalisations involving members from both sides added to the confusion.

However, what should have been a private family update quickly snowballed into a digital spectacle.

Screenshots go viral and fuel online speculation

Soon after the postponement, social media was flooded with screenshots shared by a woman named Mary D’Costa, allegedly featuring her private chat with Palaash. The messages, unverified by any credible source, appeared flirty, with Palaash complimenting the woman, inviting her for a swim and spa, and even asking her to meet him at Versova beach early in the morning.

When questioned about his relationship with Smriti, the singer reportedly dodged the emotional commitment, which only intensified online outrage.

Netizens dig up past stories and deliver their own verdict

Within hours, users on Reddit, Instagram, and X began conducting what many now describe as a “trial by social media.” People stitched together old rumours, past links, and alleged proposals to form their own narrative, branding Palaash a “serial flirt” and a “cheater” without waiting for any official word.

Memes, harsh comments, and character judgments took over timelines, highlighting a recurring trend where public opinion becomes instant justice.

“Internet Courtroom” culture: A rising concern

Whether it’s celebrity divorces, relationship rumours, or postponed weddings, social media increasingly assumes the role of an unofficial judiciary, offering verdicts long before facts are confirmed. This situation is no different.

In reality, neither Palaash Muchhal nor Smriti Mandhana has released a statement addressing the screenshots or the status of their wedding. Family health concerns are reportedly at play, yet speculation continues to overshadow actual circumstances.

A call for sensitivity

Behind trending hashtags and viral screenshots are real people, real families, and real struggles. While online curiosity is understandable, rushing to judgment based purely on screenshots of uncertain origin may cause unnecessary harm.

Until the couple chooses to speak up, perhaps the most responsible response is patience, not prosecution.

