 Shalini Passi Brings ₹5 Lakh 'Frog Bag' At 53rd International Emmy Awards Red Carpet
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShalini Passi Brings ₹5 Lakh 'Frog Bag' At 53rd International Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Shalini Passi Brings ₹5 Lakh 'Frog Bag' At 53rd International Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Shalini Passi stunned at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in a glittering Jenny Packham gown featuring a halter neck, deep V-plunge, and subtle train. Styled with a luxurious Judith Leiber silver frog clutch, drop earrings, and stacked bracelets, she exuded modern elegance with classic Hollywood beauty. Her voluminous waves and soft glam makeup completed a look that truly owned the red carpet.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to high-fashion moments, Shalini Passi always delivers, and her appearance at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York was no exception. The art patron and fashion icon stepped onto the red carpet radiating sheer elegance, instantly becoming one of the best-dressed personalities of the evening.

A shimmering look that owned the red carpet

Passi chose a dazzling Jenny Packham gown that sparkled brilliantly under the lights. The fully embellished attire featured a halter-style neckline with broad straps, highlighting her shoulders with refined grace. A daring V-shaped plunge added the right amount of bold sophistication, while the cinched and ruched waist sculpted a flattering, statuesque silhouette.

Accessories that elevated her style

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours In ₹252 Crore Drug Case; ANC Issues Second Summons To Orry | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Kapoor Questioned For 5 Hours In ₹252 Crore Drug Case; ANC Issues Second Summons To Orry | VIDEO
'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly
'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly
Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Above 200 In Several Areas As Haze, Dust And Volcanic Ash Cut Visibility; BMC Plans To Impose ₹5,000 Penalty For Open Burning
Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Above 200 In Several Areas As Haze, Dust And Volcanic Ash Cut Visibility; BMC Plans To Impose ₹5,000 Penalty For Open Burning
Is Netflix's Stranger Things Inspired By The Montauk Project? Here’s What You Should Know
Is Netflix's Stranger Things Inspired By The Montauk Project? Here’s What You Should Know

True to her love for standout fashion pieces, Shalini opted for a statement accessory, a silver frog-motif clutch by luxury brand Judith Leiber. The collectible bag, valued at approximately $5,995 (around ₹5.3 lakh), added a playful yet classy twist to the ensemble.

Read Also
PM Modi's Latest Bold Outfit Has Left The Internet Shocked: Netizens Say, 'Never Seen Him In This...
article-image

She completed the look with sparkling drop earrings and stacked bracelets that enhanced the outfit without overpowering the gown’s brilliance.

Classic Hollywood beauty

Her beauty game remained polished and timeless. Soft, voluminous waves draped over one shoulder brought vintage Hollywood allure to the forefront. With a neutral lip shade and elegantly defined eyes, her makeup perfectly balanced the high-glam ensemble.

Read Also
'Rage Bait' A Gen Z Term Makes It To Shortlist For Oxford 'Word Of The Year': Know 2 Other Words In...
article-image

A look through her social media confirms that Shalini Passi has a signature style, she adores gowns that fuse drama, luxury, and impeccable craftsmanship. At the International Emmys, she once again showcased her flair for choosing outfits that leave a lasting impression.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Ultimate Christmas Gift for Expecting Moms: Why Practical, Luxurious Maternity Wear is the Most...

The Ultimate Christmas Gift for Expecting Moms: Why Practical, Luxurious Maternity Wear is the Most...

Shalini Passi Brings ₹5 Lakh 'Frog Bag' At 53rd International Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Shalini Passi Brings ₹5 Lakh 'Frog Bag' At 53rd International Emmy Awards Red Carpet

'Rage Bait' A Gen Z Term Makes It To Shortlist For Oxford 'Word Of The Year': Know 2 Other Words In...

'Rage Bait' A Gen Z Term Makes It To Shortlist For Oxford 'Word Of The Year': Know 2 Other Words In...

Shankar Mahadevan Shares Top 6 Dishes From His South Indian Resto-Cafe 'Malgudi': Mulbagal Dosa,...

Shankar Mahadevan Shares Top 6 Dishes From His South Indian Resto-Cafe 'Malgudi': Mulbagal Dosa,...

PM Modi's Latest Bold Outfit Has Left The Internet Shocked: Netizens Say, 'Never Seen Him In This...

PM Modi's Latest Bold Outfit Has Left The Internet Shocked: Netizens Say, 'Never Seen Him In This...