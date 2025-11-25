Shalini Passi Brings ₹5 Lakh 'Frog Bag' At 53rd International Emmy Awards Red Carpet

When it comes to high-fashion moments, Shalini Passi always delivers, and her appearance at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York was no exception. The art patron and fashion icon stepped onto the red carpet radiating sheer elegance, instantly becoming one of the best-dressed personalities of the evening.

A shimmering look that owned the red carpet

Passi chose a dazzling Jenny Packham gown that sparkled brilliantly under the lights. The fully embellished attire featured a halter-style neckline with broad straps, highlighting her shoulders with refined grace. A daring V-shaped plunge added the right amount of bold sophistication, while the cinched and ruched waist sculpted a flattering, statuesque silhouette.

Accessories that elevated her style

True to her love for standout fashion pieces, Shalini opted for a statement accessory, a silver frog-motif clutch by luxury brand Judith Leiber. The collectible bag, valued at approximately $5,995 (around ₹5.3 lakh), added a playful yet classy twist to the ensemble.

She completed the look with sparkling drop earrings and stacked bracelets that enhanced the outfit without overpowering the gown’s brilliance.

Classic Hollywood beauty

Her beauty game remained polished and timeless. Soft, voluminous waves draped over one shoulder brought vintage Hollywood allure to the forefront. With a neutral lip shade and elegantly defined eyes, her makeup perfectly balanced the high-glam ensemble.

A look through her social media confirms that Shalini Passi has a signature style, she adores gowns that fuse drama, luxury, and impeccable craftsmanship. At the International Emmys, she once again showcased her flair for choosing outfits that leave a lasting impression.