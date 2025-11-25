 'Rage Bait' A Gen Z Term Makes It To Shortlist For Oxford 'Word Of The Year': Know 2 Other Words In The List & Their Meaning
Oxford University Press has announced the shortlist for the Oxford Word of the Year 2025: Aura Farming, Biohack, and Rage Bait. These three words highlight how digital culture influences self-image, wellness and online behaviour. Public voting ends on November 27, and the winner will be revealed on December 1. Last year’s winning term was “brain rot"

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

The excitement around language and evolving communication is peaking once again as Oxford University Press (OUP) has officially announced its shortlist for the Oxford Word of the Year 2025. This annual selection highlights words or expressions that truly capture the mood, trends and shifting behaviours of society. With billions of words analysed from real-life conversations, media, and online platforms, the shortlist shines a light on how language continues to adapt to a technology-driven world.

The three words that made the cut

This year’s finalists bring attention to the way people present themselves, how they take control of their well-being, and how digital platforms influence our emotions.

Aura Farming

The first shortlisted term, “Aura Farming,” refers to carefully crafting an appealing public image. Whether it’s on social media, in the workplace, or in everyday interactions, people try to project confidence and charm to gain attention, admiration, or social advantage. The rise of influencers and social branding makes this phrase especially relevant.

Biohack

The second term, “Biohack,” spotlights a growing trend in wellness culture. It involves experimenting with health practices, lifestyle changes, supplements or tools to improve physical and mental performance. From smart wearables to strict diets and cold plunges, biohacking represents the modern push for self-optimisation.

Rage Bait

The final word, “Rage Bait,” captures the darker side of internet engagement. This term is used for online posts purposely designed to spark anger or outrage, driving users to react, share, and comment more, which increases traffic and visibility. It highlights how attention economy strategies can manipulate emotions.

When will the winner be revealed?

Public voting on the shortlisted words is active until November 27. After analysing votes and language data, Oxford University Press will officially announce the Oxford Word of the Year 2025 on December 1.

Last year’s winner, “brain rot,” was widely used among younger generations to describe the negative impact of excessive digital consumption. Its victory showed a rising self-awareness about technology’s effects, a theme that continues in the 2025 shortlist.

