 What Is Fridge Cigarette? Gen-Z's New Obsession That Has Nothing To Do With Smoking
Gen Z’s new “fridge cigarette” trend is taking over social media, and despite the name, it has nothing to do with smoking. The ritual involves grabbing a cold Diet Coke from the fridge and treating it like a calming break. While creators love the dopamine-boosting fizz, experts warn that relying on diet soda for stress relief isn’t ideal and moderation is key.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
In the world of internet trends, Gen Z has come up with something new called the “fridge cigarette.” While the name might sound strange or even risky, it’s actually harmless and has nothing to do with smoking. This TikTok trend is all about grabbing a cold drink from the fridge and enjoying a quick, relaxing break—like a small daily ritual for a reset.

The internet's new way to reset

Across TikTok and social media platforms, creators dramatically open their refrigerator and grab a chilled Diet Coke. The videos have collected thousands of likes, turning a simple drink into a full-blown coping mechanism. For many, this ritual reflects what a smoke break represented in older generations: a short pause to breathe, detach, and mentally reset after a draining day.

So why Diet Coke? Experts say the appeal comes from the sensory stimulation: the crisp hiss of the can, the icy carbonation, and that dopamine-triggering first sip. According to Fox News, this tiny ceremony satisfies the same psychological need for a moment of rest, minus the harmful chemicals found in cigarettes.

Is it safe?

Is Diet Coke addiction safe? Doctors are waving a small caution flag. While the trend has no ties to tobacco, the practice isn’t completely risk-free. Drinks containing aspartame and other artificial sweeteners may influence gut health, dopamine regulation, sugar cravings, and long-term metabolism, though research remains mixed. Health professionals emphasise moderation, warning against leaning on soda as an emotional support crutch.

Ultimately, the “fridge cigarette” isn’t about the beverage itself—it’s about carving out a calm, grounding moment. Enjoyed occasionally, it’s harmless. But if the ritual becomes a stress-coping dependency, experts suggest swapping it with healthier routines that boost mood without relying on a fizzy fix.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

