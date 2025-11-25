Ananya Panday Revives Banarasi Glamour With Futuristic, Bold Drape: See Pics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 25, 2025
Ananya Panday just delivered one of her most polished ethnic looks yet, reminding everyone why she remains a Gen-Z fashion favourite
Known for her playful experiments, the actress draped a turquoise Ekaya Banaras saree, woven with fine golden zari florals
Instead of a heavy or layered drape, she opted for a clean, structured wrap that highlights the saree's craftsmanship, paired with a keyhole tie-up, halter-style blouse for a modern edge
Ananya paired the look with oversized gold chaandbalis embellished with pearls and green detailing, elevating the ensemble without overshadowing it
She kept her glam soft and luminous with a clean, dewy base, lightly flushed cheeks, a subtle hint of eyeshadow on the lids, and glossy neutral lips
Lastly, the actress tied her hair in a simple yet elegant middle-parted braid, adorning two fresh red roses
Thanks For Reading!