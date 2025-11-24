Sushmita Sen Turns 50 In A Layered Fringe Top: Fans Love Her Post Birthday Energy

By: Rahul M | November 24, 2025

Celebrating her 50th birthday on November 19th, Sushmita marks the milestone in a fiery red, tiered fringe top that radiates drama and festive flair

The rich red hue amplifies her powerful aura and stands out strikingly against the muted backdrop

A polished high ponytail keeps the focus on the statement outfit while adding a youthful, sculpted elegance

Soft bronze eyes, a subtle glow, and nude lips elevate her natural beauty without overshadowing the look

Chunky gold hoops and stacked wrist jewelry add a luxe finish, perfectly complementing the warm tones of her outfit

The fitted dark denim balances the flamboyant top, keeping the look chic and wearable

Her graceful yet power-packed poses show that she isn’t just wearing fashion, she’s owning it

