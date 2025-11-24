 Farah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff Mistook My Husband For My Son'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFarah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff Mistook My Husband For My Son'

Farah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff Mistook My Husband For My Son'

Farah Khan revealed on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast that she struggled with skin issues, hair concerns and weight gain after having her triplets. She began prioritising self-care only after turning 50, including dermatologist visits and hair vitamins. Farah shared that her weight loss took seven years and also involved a tummy tuck

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has always been refreshingly honest about her personal struggles. In a recent conversation on All About Her, the podcast hosted by actress Soha Ali Khan, Farah spoke about aging, coping with beauty insecurities, and her seven-year transformation post-pregnancy.

“I wasn’t always glamorous,” admits Farah Khan

Soha praised Farah for looking fabulous at 60, but Farah quickly clarified that taking care of herself was never a priority in her younger years.

The Om Shanti Om director recalled that before becoming a mother, she was naturally slim but battled dull skin and neglected self-care due to hectic work schedules. Shooting back-to-back,day and night,left no room for grooming or even a simple blow-dry.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Rejects Permission For Maghi Ganeshotsav At Ranjan Devi Maidan In Koparkhairane Citing Election Code Of Conduct
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Rejects Permission For Maghi Ganeshotsav At Ranjan Devi Maidan In Koparkhairane Citing Election Code Of Conduct
MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani
MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani
Power Transfer In Karnataka Gains Momentum With Rahul Returning From Abroad
Power Transfer In Karnataka Gains Momentum With Rahul Returning From Abroad
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai

Turning 50 changed her health priorities

It wasn’t until her 50s that Farah finally decided to invest in her own wellbeing. She now regularly consults a dermatologist and takes hair supplements to address age-related changes. Farah, who is mom to triplets Czar, Diva, and Anya with husband Shirish Kunder, highlighted how pregnancy and motherhood brought major physical shifts.

A vacation memory that triggered self-reflection

Farah also shared a humorous, yet eye-opening incident from a family holiday. At the time she was overweight, and a hotel staffer mistook her husband for her son. Shirish found the moment funny, but for Farah, it was a reminder of how drastically her appearance had changed after childbirth.

Speaking candidly, Farah revealed that losing her pregnancy weight was not easy or quick. It took her seven years to regain her health, and she even opted for a tummy tuck due to excess loose skin after delivering triplets. She also tried non-invasive wellness treatments such as lymphatic drainage massages and vitamin drips to support her transformation.

Soha Ali Khan also shares her perimenopause journey

During the chat, Soha added her own experience as a working mother. While she didn’t gain much weight after welcoming her daughter Inaaya in 2017, turning 45 brought noticeable hormonal changes as she entered perimenopause, a transition many women in their 40s and 50s go through.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff...

Farah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff...

Health Benefits Of Ragi That Will Make You Include This Superfood In Your Diet

Health Benefits Of Ragi That Will Make You Include This Superfood In Your Diet

Anant Ambani Wears Gold Brooch As Tribute To His Beloved Dog 'Happy' At Mumbai Event

Anant Ambani Wears Gold Brooch As Tribute To His Beloved Dog 'Happy' At Mumbai Event

Miss Jamaica Still Not Out Of Hospital; Gabrielle Henry 'Isn't Doing Well', Says Her Sister

Miss Jamaica Still Not Out Of Hospital; Gabrielle Henry 'Isn't Doing Well', Says Her Sister

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 24th, 2025 To Nov 30th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 24th, 2025 To Nov 30th, 2025 For All Zodiac...