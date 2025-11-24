 'Circular Relationships' Is The Latest Dating Trend That Requires You To Reconnect With Your Ex; Would You Try It?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Circular Relationships' Is The Latest Dating Trend That Requires You To Reconnect With Your Ex; Would You Try It?

'Circular Relationships' Is The Latest Dating Trend That Requires You To Reconnect With Your Ex; Would You Try It?

A circular relationship refers to couples who break up and later reunite, giving love a second chance. Relationship experts say it can succeed when both partners grow, reflect on past mistakes, and rebuild communication. People often return due to emotional familiarity and genuine compatibility. Moving slowly, addressing old issues, and setting new boundaries are key to avoiding repeat patterns

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Friends may warn you that reconnecting with an ex is a recipe for heartbreak. Yet for many couples, “right person, wrong time” isn’t a clich, it’s their real love story. Sometimes you meet again, more mature and more aligned, and the relationship succeeds the second time around.

A growing dating trend, known as the circular relationship, highlights how healthy this reunion can actually be when done right. Here’s everything you need to know.

What exactly is a circular relationship?

Circular relationships, also known as repeat or on-again relationships, refer to partners breaking up and later choosing to reunite.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

Rather than being a reckless decision made in loneliness, experts believe this form of rekindling can work well if both people have grown from their past mistakes.

Why do people return to their exes?

Love rarely fades overnight. When the anger cools and clarity returns, memories of comfort, inside jokes, and emotional safety often resurface.

Here are some common reasons people circle back:

Emotional familiarity: It’s easier to rebuild with someone who already understands you.

Fundamental compatibility: If the breakup wasn’t toxic, the bond may still have potential.

Nostalgia and attachment: Shared history isn’t easy to replace.

Growth and timing: Sometimes you reconnect when life circumstances finally align.

Circular relationships are especially common among couples who parted peacefully or continued to care for each other even after the split.

How to make a circular relationship work

If you’re considering giving love a second chance, keep these tips in mind:

Rebuild slowly: Take time to date each other again, no rushing back into old routines.

Confront the past honestly: Have the uncomfortable conversations. Healing prevents repeat heartbreak.

Focus on personal growth: Ask yourself: Am I better equipped now than before?

Create new rules together: Define what commitment, communication, and conflict resolution should look like now.

Look for consistency, not empty promises: Real change shows through actions.

Read Also
Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Spotted Wearing A Silver Ribbon-Brooch: What Does It Signify?
article-image

Without shared effort and accountability, a circular relationship can quickly slip into a situationship, an emotional loop with no real progress.

The bottom line: Can circular love last?

Absolutely, if both individuals show up as improved versions of themselves. Many long-term couples and even marriages have started with a breakup in the middle of their story.

Going back to your ex doesn’t have to be a mistake. It can be growth. It can be closure. It may even be a second chance at the love that was meant to be.

Just be sure you’re going forward, not around in circles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sushmita Sen Turns 50 In A Layered Fringe Top: Fans Love Her Post Birthday Energy

Sushmita Sen Turns 50 In A Layered Fringe Top: Fans Love Her Post Birthday Energy

'Circular Relationships' Is The Latest Dating Trend That Requires You To Reconnect With Your Ex;...

'Circular Relationships' Is The Latest Dating Trend That Requires You To Reconnect With Your Ex;...

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Spotted Wearing A Silver Ribbon-Brooch: What Does It Signify?

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Spotted Wearing A Silver Ribbon-Brooch: What Does It Signify?

Kerala Restaurants Are Putting 'Completely Non-Vegetarian' Signboards; Trend Sparks Debate Online

Kerala Restaurants Are Putting 'Completely Non-Vegetarian' Signboards; Trend Sparks Debate Online

Farah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff...

Farah Khan On Tummy Tuck Surgery Post Pregnancy & Struggles With Weight Loss: Said, 'Hotel Staff...