 Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Spotted Wearing A Silver Ribbon-Brooch: What Does It Signify?
Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch has begun her reign by advocating for neurological health and learning disabilities. In her first photos after being crowned, she wore a silver ribbon representing support for conditions like dyslexia, ADHD, and brain disorders. Having personally faced dyslexia and ADHD, she aims to raise awareness and continue her charitable work for children battling illness

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

When a new Miss Universe is crowned, she doesn’t just gain a stunning million-dollar crown, she steps into a powerful global advocacy role. Each winner uses her voice and visibility to shine a spotlight on issues that truly matter. Miss Universe 2025, Fatima Bosch, is already fulfilling that purpose.

Just days after being crowned Miss Universe 2025 on November 21, Fatima Bosch shared a series of photos online where she proudly posed in a striking blue outfit and the iconic crown. However, what really stood out was the small but meaningful accessory pinned to her look, a silver knotted ribbon.

What does the silver ribbon represent?

Colored ribbons are widely used around the world to represent social causes and health awareness. While red and pink ribbons are commonly recognized, silver carries a powerful message of its own.

A silver ribbon symbolises awareness and support for:

-Brain disorders and neurological diseases

-Learning disabilities such as dyslexia

-Neurodivergent conditions including ADHD

-Illnesses like schizophrenia and Parkinson’s

-Advocacy against stigma and stereotypes

By choosing this ribbon for one of her first public appearances as Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch sent a clear message: Mental and neurological health needs more visibility, compassion, and action.

Her personal connection to the cause

Fatima’s advocacy isn’t just symbolic, it’s deeply personal. She has spoken openly about navigating life with dyslexia and ADHD during her school years. Instead of letting challenges hold her back, she turned them into motivation.

article-image

Her academic journey includes moving to the United States at 16 to pursue her education, returning to Mexico to complete a degree in fashion design, and building a career focused on sustainable and responsible fashion.

Her story resonates with many, especially young people who often feel misunderstood or underestimated because of learning differences.

