 Kerala Restaurants Are Putting 'Completely Non-Vegetarian' Signboards; Trend Sparks Debate Online
A Kerala restaurant’s signboard stating it is a “completely non-vegetarian restaurant” went viral after an X user shared it online. The board mentions vegetarian dishes are only for variety and cooked in the same kitchen. Many users praised the transparency, sharing similar examples from cities like Pune and Madurai

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image

A restaurant in Kerala has become the latest point of discussion on social media after a unique signboard began circulating online. The viral photo, originally posted by X user @RishiJoeSanu, showed a banner openly stating that the establishment is a “completely non-vegetarian restaurant.”

The board also included a disclaimer: vegetarian dishes served are only for variety, and both veg and non-veg items are prepared in the same kitchen. This sparked debates on transparency in the food industry and how eateries communicate their cooking practices to customers.

Why the signboard went viral

The restaurant where the board was spotted is reported to be Paragon, often regarded as one of Kerala’s most popular dining destinations. The sign drew attention for its unusual honesty, especially in a country where many diners place religious and ethical importance on separate vegetarian kitchens.

The post caught traction quickly, leading to thousands of interactions ranging from humorous takes to appreciation for openness.

Reactions from netizens

Social media users chimed in with mixed but mostly positive reactions:

One user shared that such “pure non-veg” signage has existed in Pune “since ages”. Another praised the move as a step toward transparency: “Now diners can make an informed choice.”

A comment noted that in many cities like Madurai, Tamil Nadu, most restaurants are naturally non-vegetarian and offer minimal vegetarian options.

Some also hinted at a cultural divide, suggesting that the signboard might prevent disputes with strict vegetarian customers, particularly from regions where culinary purity matters deeply.

A growing trend toward menu transparency?

With food preferences tied closely to lifestyle and belief systems in India, restaurants are increasingly under scrutiny for hidden ingredients, shared kitchens, and labelling practices.

Whether seen as clever branding or a necessary clarification, the bold sign has definitely succeeded in grabbing public attention. The debate also sheds light on how digital conversations are reshaping dining experiences in India, pushing restaurants to be more transparent than ever before.

