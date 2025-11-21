'Copying Mata Saraswati & Calling It Mughal Heritage': Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Slammed For National Costume At Miss Universe 2025

Tangia Zaman Methila, crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2025, garnered attention when she presented her national costume for the Miss Universe 2025 stage under the title: “National Costume of Miss Universe Bangladesh- ‘The Queen of Bengal’.”

In her caption, Tangia Zaman Methila described the look thus: “From the golden heart of Bengal rises a queen”. She explained that her outfit is a draped hand-woven Jamdani sari, stating: “Woven originally for Mughal emperors, nawabs, and the elite of Bengal, the Jamdani embodies centuries of royal patronage and cultural pride- a fabric where every thread carries artistry, devotion, and timeless elegance.” She further added: “Jamdani: The Woven Soul of Bangladesh; Emerging from the timeless looms of Bengal, this national costume is a handwoven Jamdani Sharee, a living expression of grace, heritage, and resilience. Its legacy dates back to the Mughal era of the 17th century, when Jamdani was treasured by queens and nobles as a mark of luxury and royal sophistication.”

The Costume-Symbolism & Aesthetics

For the look, Tangia stepped out in a white saree (interpreted by many as reminiscent of the lotus-pose imagery often seen in Hindu goddess iconography), complemented by what appears to be sixteen “shringar” accessories. Critics pointed out the lotus motif, jewellery and overall aesthetic as aligning with Hindu goddess imagery- particularly Saraswati. Some voices on social-media argued.

One X user said “Everything she is wearing in this picture is screaming Hindu heritage…. lotus, saree, jewellery…. attempt to look like a Hindu goddess. But when it came to giving credit, she gave it to Mughals. Pathetic Kanglu Behaviour.”

Another user said, “Miss Bangladesh 2025, Tangia Methela representing national costume of Bangladesh. Wears a white saree, in a lotus with 16 shringar, essential part of Hindu jewelry & a direct imagery of goddess Saraswati, yet has not credited Hindu culture. Instead she calls it Mughal heritage.”

Highlighting it as an insult to Hindus in Bangladesh, one user commented, “The white saree, the jewelry, the clothing, everything is taken from Saraswati imagery yet no mention of it. She didn’t credit Hindus who lived in Bangladesh for years rather glorified elite Mughal colonisers. Her costume accessories should be credited to Hindus & artisans.”

Another user said, “Our goddess isn’t your aesthetic if you are copying something at least don’t make it obvious and pls leave Hindu culture and gods as your costume. You have your own culture use it as if genocide Hindus aren’t enough in your country now stealing our culture.”

Backdrop & cultural significance

The Jamdani weave is a traditional Bangladeshi textile craft, often associated with the region of Bengal and historically patronised by the Mughal aristocracy.

Media reports note that the Jamdani sari presented by Tangia reportedly required over 120 days of labour by master weavers. In Bangladesh, Jamdani has been recognised for its cultural importance and craftsmanship.

In representing Bangladesh at Miss Universe, Tangia Zaman Methila’s look succeeds in presenting a striking visual rooted in local craft. But the framing of the heritage sparked debate.