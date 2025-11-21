Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In My 2025 List'

On a recent trip to India, the son of Donald Trump made his first-ever stop at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. He spent around 45 minutes exploring the renowned monument, posing for photos on the famous “Diana Bench” with his partner and admiring the marble tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. Reports say he dressed in a crisp white suit, while his companion went for a bold red western outfit.

Later that day, Trump Jr. touched down at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat shortly after 7:30 pm, accompanied by his girlfriend. He travelled in a large security convoy to the sprawling campus of Reliance Industries’ “Reliance Greens”, where he was accorded a warm and grand reception.

Visit to vantara & temple prayers

Hosted by the Anant Ambani family, Trump Jr visited the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility known as Vantara in Jamnagar, taking a tour of the conservation centre designed under Ambani’s watch. He then offered prayers at a Ganpati temple alongside Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Ambani, marking a noteworthy blend of philanthropy, culture and spirituality.

Garba & dandiya night with the Ambanis

As evening set in, he joined the Ambani couple for a lively session of Garba and Dandiya, traditional Gujarati folk dances, in a festive setting. Videos of the dance-evening quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the cross-cultural encounters between an American guest and Indian traditions.

Trump Jr. could be seen have a gala time playing dandiya. It was a spectacle not only for the people who witnessed it but also for netizens who could not believe the cultural blend of the video. One user captioned the video, "Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Donald Trump Jr doing Garba was NOT on my 2025 bingo card."

Following his stay in Jamnagar, Trump Jr is expected to continue his India tour with further engagements, including attending a wedding in Udaipur, reinforcing the blend of travel, culture, and high-profile social events that mark modern global visits.