 Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In My 2025 List'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTrump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In My 2025 List'

Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In My 2025 List'

Donald Trump Jr. joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani for a lively Garba-Dandiya night in Jamnagar during his India visit. After offering prayers at a Ganpati temple, he participated in the energetic Gujarati folk dance, enjoying the cultural experience alongside the Ambani family. Videos of him dancing quickly went viral, highlighting his enthusiastic involvement in local festivities

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

On a recent trip to India, the son of Donald Trump made his first-ever stop at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. He spent around 45 minutes exploring the renowned monument, posing for photos on the famous “Diana Bench” with his partner and admiring the marble tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. Reports say he dressed in a crisp white suit, while his companion went for a bold red western outfit.

Later that day, Trump Jr. touched down at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat shortly after 7:30 pm, accompanied by his girlfriend. He travelled in a large security convoy to the sprawling campus of Reliance Industries’ “Reliance Greens”, where he was accorded a warm and grand reception.

Visit to vantara & temple prayers

Hosted by the Anant Ambani family, Trump Jr visited the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility known as Vantara in Jamnagar, taking a tour of the conservation centre designed under Ambani’s watch. He then offered prayers at a Ganpati temple alongside Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Ambani, marking a noteworthy blend of philanthropy, culture and spirituality.

FPJ Shorts
Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade Between India And Britain
Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade Between India And Britain
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Accused: Report
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Accused: Report
Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Pacer To Claim 100 Ashes Wickets During Dominant Spell In Perth
Mitchell Starc Becomes First Left-Arm Pacer To Claim 100 Ashes Wickets During Dominant Spell In Perth
Oil Marketing Companies Set To See 50% Rise In Operating Profit To $18‑20 Per Barrel, Up From $12 In The Last Fiscal Year
Oil Marketing Companies Set To See 50% Rise In Operating Profit To $18‑20 Per Barrel, Up From $12 In The Last Fiscal Year

Garba & dandiya night with the Ambanis

As evening set in, he joined the Ambani couple for a lively session of Garba and Dandiya, traditional Gujarati folk dances, in a festive setting. Videos of the dance-evening quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the cross-cultural encounters between an American guest and Indian traditions.

Trump Jr. could be seen have a gala time playing dandiya. It was a spectacle not only for the people who witnessed it but also for netizens who could not believe the cultural blend of the video. One user captioned the video, "Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Donald Trump Jr doing Garba was NOT on my 2025 bingo card."

Following his stay in Jamnagar, Trump Jr is expected to continue his India tour with further engagements, including attending a wedding in Udaipur, reinforcing the blend of travel, culture, and high-profile social events that mark modern global visits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

India’s Longest Art Festival Returns: All About Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026

Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In...

Trump Jr. Seen Playing Dandiya With Anant & Radhika Ambani In Jamnagar: Fans Say, 'This Was Not In...

World-Famous 'DJ Tiesto' Kickstarts The Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur; Guests Seen Dancing To The...

World-Famous 'DJ Tiesto' Kickstarts The Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur; Guests Seen Dancing To The...

Food Review: AbRam Loves Sushi & SRK Enjoys The Lamb Chops; But Here's What We Ate At Gauri Khan's...

Food Review: AbRam Loves Sushi & SRK Enjoys The Lamb Chops; But Here's What We Ate At Gauri Khan's...

Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch? Meet The Miss Universe 2025

Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch? Meet The Miss Universe 2025