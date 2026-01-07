'Everybody's Hot, Have Abs...': Woman Says 'Run Club' Is The New Bumble & Tinder For Dating

Move over, dating apps! There’s a new place for romance, and it's not on your phone. According to Instagram user Sowmya Harish, "Run Clubs" have become the latest hotspots for singles looking to mingle.

Is this where you'll find love?

In a candid video, Sowmya shared, "Guys, I'm telling you these Run Clubs… they're the new Bumble and Tinder. So once I was dragged into this Run Club event and I thought you have to run a lot. First of all, no! You don’t even have to run. You can either walk or jog. Then comes the 'Rave' where they give you black coffee and you just dance."

Watch the video below:

She continued, "So everybody’s sweaty, everybody’s dancing and everybody's hot. Everybody’s built. Everybody has abs and you’re like, where have these hot people been my entire life. And there is flirting, obviously. If this is your scene, the Run Club will NOT disappoint.”

Internet reacts

The internet quickly chimed in, sharing their comments that ranged from amused agreement to light-hearted scepticism. “It’s like a hot people meetup/matrimonial atp😭,” wrote one user.

Another pointed out, “So the thing is, every community is Bumble or Tinder if you look good, passionate, and yeah, healthy! But the good thing is, it promotes something healthy as well.”

Some were more critical, with one commenting, “They are wanna be run clubs. Not the real ones,” while another quipped, “Everything else is happening other than running 😂.” One user remarked, “Let’s be real. No one wants a run club; it’s just because it’s trending, and everyone’s jumping to show off on their Instagram.”

So, what are Run Clubs?

Originally formed to encourage group exercise and social connection, these clubs have evolved into vibrant communities, sometimes more about camaraderie, coffee, and chemistry than clocking miles. For many, they’re now the city’s most "athletic" dating scene.