Saudi Arabia's Madinah Rose Ice Cream Goes Viral In Hyderabad! Here's Why It Should Feature On Your Food Checklist

In the era of digital media, achieving viral status has become surprisingly easy, influencing social media consumers worldwide. Recently, a viral dessert video from Saudi Arabia has created a sensation in India, particularly in Hyderabad. The trending video from Saudi Arabia made its way to local cafes and pop-up stalls in Hyderabad, highlighting the state's deep cultural and emotional ties to Middle Eastern countries. Here's everything you need to know about the Madinah rose ice cream, which has become one of the most lovable ice creams in India.

About Madinah Rose ice cream in Hyderabad

A video from Saudi Arabia went viral, leading to the discovery of a Madinah-style rose ice cream stall at Founder's Fest, hosted by Edventure Park in Hyderabad, India, on December 31 and January 1. Visitors celebrating the New Year 2026 were surprised to find the stall, which offered Madinah-style rose ice cream served with a dramatic rose shower. The stall quickly captured the attention of visitors, making the dessert one of the most photographed and shared moments of the event. Unfortunately, the stall no longer exists; it has gone.

What is Madinah rose ice cream?

Madina Rose Ice Cream is recognised for its distinct rose flavour and an experience that includes a rose water mist and descending petals, making it an "Instagrammable" must-try favoured by travelers and food enthusiasts, even leading to local adaptations in cities such as Hyderabad. It's frequently characterised as creamy, velvety, delightful, with a unique rose aroma, although opinions on the true flavour range from fantastic to mediocre.

Hyderabad- A great influencer from Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad has not only embraced the trending dessert from Saudi Arabia but has also welcomed a variety of cuisines, cultures, and commerce due to its deep historical ties with the region. These influences shape the city's identity and reflect Arabian culture.

In recent years, Hyderabad has consistently adopted trends linked to Gulf culture, often embracing them as soon as they emerge. A prime example is Dubai's Pistachio Kunafa chocolate, which went viral on social media. Local cafes, home bakers, and Instagram dessert businesses began creating their own versions of this luxury dessert, which quickly transformed into a popular hobby in the city.