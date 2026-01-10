Kendall Jenner DENIES Getting Nose Job; Supermodel Says, 'I've Never Had Any Plastic Surgery'

For years, Kendall Jenner's evolving looks have kept the internet busy with endless speculation. From before-and-after photos to viral breakdowns by online "experts," the supermodel has often found herself at the centre of cosmetic surgery rumours. Now, Kendall is finally addressing the chatter head-on, and she's not mincing words.

'There's no convincing the internet'

Appearing on the In Your Dreams podcast, Kendall opened up about how persistent online narratives around her face have become. She candidly admitted that once people decide to believe something, facts rarely change their minds. "When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there's no convincing them otherwise," she said, adding that she's often accused of undergoing "full facial reconstruction."

Despite the noise, Kendall made her stance crystal clear.

'I've never had any plastic surgery'

Putting rumours to rest, the model firmly stated, "I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. I’ve never had any work done," directly dismissing long-standing claims of a nose job. While she acknowledged experimenting with beauty treatments, she clarified the difference between cosmetic procedures and surgery.

Kendall revealed she has tried "baby Botox" on her forehead twice but didn't enjoy the results. On the other hand, she's a fan of non-invasive skincare treatments like microneedling and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), which focus on skin health rather than altering facial structure.

Check out the podcast below:

Why her nose looks different now

Addressing curiosity around her slimmer-looking nose, Kendall shared a possible explanation. She recalled using Accutane for acne years ago. As reported by Self, the medication doesn’t reshape the nose but reduces oil production, which can make it appear less swollen or congested, potentially changing how it looks over time.

Calling out a harmful trend

Kendall also weighed in on the growing trend of surgeons creating content that speculates about celebrities' alleged procedures. She described it as "damaging," especially for young audiences who may feel pressured to change their appearance based on such commentary.

Opening up about her own insecurities, she added, "I'm only human." "I want to give myself grace every day for the things that might bother me. But I also think as I get older, the less of a fuck I give," Kendall concluded.