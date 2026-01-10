 Kendall Jenner DENIES Getting Nose Job; Supermodel Says, 'I've Never Had Any Plastic Surgery'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKendall Jenner DENIES Getting Nose Job; Supermodel Says, 'I've Never Had Any Plastic Surgery'

Kendall Jenner DENIES Getting Nose Job; Supermodel Says, 'I've Never Had Any Plastic Surgery'

Kendall Jenner has denied long-standing rumours of plastic surgery, including a nose job. Speaking on the In Your Dreams podcast, the supermodel said, "I've never had any plastic surgery on my face." While she admitted to trying baby Botox, Kendall stressed she prefers skincare treatments and called online cosmetic speculation harmful for young people.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

For years, Kendall Jenner's evolving looks have kept the internet busy with endless speculation. From before-and-after photos to viral breakdowns by online "experts," the supermodel has often found herself at the centre of cosmetic surgery rumours. Now, Kendall is finally addressing the chatter head-on, and she's not mincing words.

'There's no convincing the internet'

Appearing on the In Your Dreams podcast, Kendall opened up about how persistent online narratives around her face have become. She candidly admitted that once people decide to believe something, facts rarely change their minds. "When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there's no convincing them otherwise," she said, adding that she's often accused of undergoing "full facial reconstruction."

Despite the noise, Kendall made her stance crystal clear.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Crime: Drugs Worth ₹8.2 Crore Seized In Cachar District, 3 Arrested
Assam Crime: Drugs Worth ₹8.2 Crore Seized In Cachar District, 3 Arrested
O'Romeo Teaser: Tattooed Shahid Kapoor Turns Ruthless In Vishal Bhardwaj's Gritty Film, Farida Jalal's Savage Avatar Steals Spotlight—WATCH
O'Romeo Teaser: Tattooed Shahid Kapoor Turns Ruthless In Vishal Bhardwaj's Gritty Film, Farida Jalal's Savage Avatar Steals Spotlight—WATCH
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Issued At esb.mp.gov.in; Here's How To Download
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Issued At esb.mp.gov.in; Here's How To Download
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Details: 'Nose Job, Botox & More'
article-image

'I've never had any plastic surgery'

Putting rumours to rest, the model firmly stated, "I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. I’ve never had any work done," directly dismissing long-standing claims of a nose job. While she acknowledged experimenting with beauty treatments, she clarified the difference between cosmetic procedures and surgery.

Read Also
Kylie Jenner Shares Breast Implant Details On TikTok: Can It Work For You Too? Plastic Surgeon Has...
article-image

Kendall revealed she has tried "baby Botox" on her forehead twice but didn't enjoy the results. On the other hand, she's a fan of non-invasive skincare treatments like microneedling and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), which focus on skin health rather than altering facial structure.

Check out the podcast below:

Why her nose looks different now

Addressing curiosity around her slimmer-looking nose, Kendall shared a possible explanation. She recalled using Accutane for acne years ago. As reported by Self, the medication doesn’t reshape the nose but reduces oil production, which can make it appear less swollen or congested, potentially changing how it looks over time.

Read Also
Kris Jenner Looks 'Unrecognisable' With Blonde Hair & Facelift: Inside Her Plastic Surgery Journey
article-image

Calling out a harmful trend

Kendall also weighed in on the growing trend of surgeons creating content that speculates about celebrities' alleged procedures. She described it as "damaging," especially for young audiences who may feel pressured to change their appearance based on such commentary.

Opening up about her own insecurities, she added, "I'm only human." "I want to give myself grace every day for the things that might bother me. But I also think as I get older, the less of a fuck I give," Kendall concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond

WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond

Kendall Jenner DENIES Getting Nose Job; Supermodel Says, 'I've Never Had Any Plastic Surgery'

Kendall Jenner DENIES Getting Nose Job; Supermodel Says, 'I've Never Had Any Plastic Surgery'

Deepika Padukone Shines In Exquisite Bandhani Saree At Friend's Wedding In NYC, Selfies With...

Deepika Padukone Shines In Exquisite Bandhani Saree At Friend's Wedding In NYC, Selfies With...

हिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today

हिंदी दिवस! 25+ Hindi Diwas 2026 Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share Today

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...