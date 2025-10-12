Kris Jenner Looks 'Unrecognisable' With Blonde Hair & Facelift: Inside Her Plastic Surgery Journey

Kris Jenner before and after | Instagram

Kris Jenner has always known how to make an entrance, but this time, she’s truly left the internet stunned. The 69-year-old momager recently debuted a jaw-dropping platinum blonde bob, trading her signature dark pixie for a lighter, edgier vibe that instantly set social media abuzz.

Styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kris’ new look, complete with a chic black leather jacket and choker, wasn’t just a hair change; it was a full-blown reinvention.

Check out:

Her blonde transformation has not only surprised fans but also sparked curiosity about her seemingly younger appearance. So, what’s behind Kris Jenner’s age-defying glow? Let’s dive into her transformation journey.

Kris Jenner’s cosmetic evolution

Kris has always been open about her beauty treatments, calling them her way of “ageing gracefully”. Her cosmetic journey began back in the 1980s when she got her first breast implants after having her fourth child with Robert Kardashian, as reported by People. Nearly three decades later, she decided to remove them, saying she felt “too matronly” and wanted to feel like herself again.

Over the years, Botox and laser treatments became a staple in her beauty routine. “Who doesn't love Botox?” she told the outlet, adding that she even gifted Botox vouchers to friends for Christmas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her facelift era

Her first facelift was famously filmed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2011, performed by Dr. Garth Fisher, with Kim Kardashian by her side. Since then, Kris has reportedly had a few “refreshes,” most recently with New York-based surgeon Dr. Steven Levine. Though she hasn’t confirmed specifics, her noticeably youthful appearance in 2025, especially during Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party, had fans buzzing.

Apart from her facelifts, Kris has also been candid about her earlobe reduction, a minor tweak she documented on the family show. “All I wanted was cute ears,” she said with a laugh, admitting Kim once teased her about them. Also for the unversed, Kris denied having a nose job, telling Good Work in 2015, “I have the same nose I was born with!”

Ageing, the Kris Jenner way

In 2025 Kris continues to do what makes her feel the best at 69 years (almost 70). In a recent Vogue Arabia interview, she admitted it had been 15 years since her first facelift and that “it was time for a refresh.” With Kylie by her side and Kim cheering her on via FaceTime, Kris said, “I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. For me, this is ageing gracefully — it’s my version.”

Whether it’s through her fearless fashion choices or her unapologetic openness about cosmetic work, Kris Jenner continues to redefine what it means to age in Hollywood.