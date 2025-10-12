Woman Attends Her Own Graduation As A Guest After College Charges ₹32,000 For Ceremony: Says, 'Financially, I Couldn't Afford It'

In an emotional Instagram post, content creator Rashika Faizali opened up about one of the most bittersweet moments of her life, attending her own Master’s graduation ceremony as a guest. Despite not being able to afford the graduation fees, her decision to show up and celebrate her journey resonated deeply with people across the internet.

Choosing survival over ceremony

Rashika shared that while she dreamed of walking across the stage in her academic gown, financial struggles made it impossible. Her college reportedly charged ₹32,000 as graduation fees, a sum she simply couldn’t spare at the time.

“Surviving the month was more important than walking the stage,” she wrote. As someone who had also faced financial setbacks during her bachelor’s degree, leading her to drop out before completion, this graduation held even greater emotional significance.

A bittersweet but powerful decision

Even though she couldn’t participate officially, Rashika made the brave choice to attend the ceremony as a guest. “At least I’ll have the memories,” she said, adding that she wanted to cheer on her colleagues, the same people who had supported her during her hardest days.

Her post reflected both heartbreak and pride. “To graduate with a merit, to earn a distinction in my research, and to do it all as a single working mom, that’s something I’ll always be proud of,” she wrote.

A journey of strength and self-belief

Rashika’s story highlights the challenges faced by many students who juggle academics, work, and personal responsibilities. She shared how being a single mother with limited support forced her to make difficult decisions, but those choices made her stronger.

“Life has taught me that sometimes you have to make hard decisions. You come out of them different, stronger. The present is fleeting, the past is living, and the future is unknown,” she concluded in her post.

Internet users applaud her resilience

Rashika’s honesty struck a chord online, with thousands of comments flooding her post. Many users praised her courage and perseverance.

One user commented, “What an accomplishment! You’re just as worthy, with or without the stage walk,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “If only institutions were a bit more human, they could allow installment payments for students like her. This is heartbreaking.”

One user added, “I don’t know you, but I’m proud of you. You’re a queen.”