Diwali Long Weekend: Escape Away From Mumbai's Chaos To These 5 Serene Places Amidst Nature; Igatpuri, Saputara & More

This Diwali, escape the city’s noise, traffic, and pollution, and immerse yourself in nature’s calm. Just a few hours from Mumbai, you’ll find scenic hill stations, peaceful beaches, and offbeat retreats that promise to recharge your mind and spirit. From misty mountains to coastal charm, here are five perfect weekend getaways near Mumbai to make your festive season truly refreshing.

Malshej Ghat

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Malshej Ghat is known for its mist-laden hills, lush valleys, and cascading waterfalls. The region bursts into life during and after the monsoon, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike. You can spot migratory flamingos at Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, trek through scenic mountain trails, or simply unwind amid the cool mountain breeze. With limited commercialisation, Malshej Ghat remains one of Maharashtra’s most peaceful natural escapes, perfect for a mindful Diwali retreat.

Igatpuri

Cradled in the Sahyadri ranges, Igatpuri beautifully balances adventure with tranquility. It’s home to the Vipassana International Academy, one of the world’s largest meditation centers, where visitors can experience deep inner peace. For adventure seekers, trekking to Kalsubai Peak, Maharashtra’s highest point, or visiting Vihigaon Falls adds an exciting edge to the trip. With its misty valleys, ancient forts, and peaceful energy, Igatpuri is ideal for those seeking a meaningful yet rejuvenating Diwali getaway.

Matheran

Just a short drive from Mumbai, Matheran offers a rare kind of tranquility. Perched at around 800 meters above sea level, it is India’s only hill station that bans motor vehicles entirely, keeping its air crisp and pollution-free. Explore scenic viewpoints like Panorama Point and Echo Point, wander through shaded forest paths, or take a ride on the nostalgic toy train that winds through the hills. Matheran’s colonial charm and peaceful atmosphere make it an ideal escape for those craving stillness and simplicity this Diwali.

Alibaug

For a beachy twist to your festive break, head to Alibaug, the charming coastal town just a short ferry ride from Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Known for its golden sands and calm waters, Alibaug offers a blend of relaxation and history. Spend your days soaking up the sun at Kashid or Nagaon Beach, explore the Kolaba Fort at low tide, or enjoy seafood at seaside cafés. For a more luxurious experience, you can even stay in boutique beach villas or glamping resorts. Alibaug’s laid-back vibe makes it the perfect place to celebrate Diwali by the sea.

Saputara

Perched on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Saputara is a cool, green haven ideal for a scenic Diwali escape. It’s Gujarat’s only hill station, offering panoramic views, peaceful lakes, and gentle trekking routes. Take a boat ride on Saputara Lake, visit the Sunset Point, or enjoy the ropeway for a bird’s-eye view of the misty valleys. With its clean air, tribal art, and natural charm, Saputara promises a refreshing blend of culture and relaxation, just a few hours from Mumbai.