Is It Kim Or Kris? Kardashian's Bold Jet-Black Pixie Cut In Paris Remind Fans Of Her Mother Jenner

Hollywood sensation Kim Kardashian turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with a daring new look that had fans doing a double take. Known for her signature long tresses, the reality star and entrepreneur shook things up with a jet-black pixie cut that instantly gave off "French girl glam" energy. Making her way through the star-studded fashion shows on October 4, Kim's fresh chop was impossible to miss.

Take a look:

Kim debuts bold new hair look

Ditching her usual waist-length hair, Kim debuted a short style with longer, tousled pieces framing her face. Sharing a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram, the SKIMS founder called it the "Paris Pixie," and fans couldn't agree less. The haircut, reminiscent of vintage French cinema stars like Audrey Tautou and Leslie Caron, was definitely a striking contrast to her classic Hollywood glamour.

Kim or Kris?

Fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance to her mother, Kris Jenner, who has famously sported a pixie for years. Reacting to her new look, a fan wrote, “OMG Kris Jenner?! 🙌🙌,” while another added, “Young version of Kris 😍.” Similaryl, a third comment read, "Phew, looking like KRIS JENNER!"

Kim's new look was also A-list celebrities approved. Indian business mogul Natasha Poonawalla simply said, “Gorgeous!!”, while Kim’s friend Lauren Sanchez shared her love with a heartfelt, “LoVe ❤️.” The comparisons sparked playful chatter online, making the haircut even more talked about.

Kim's fashion choices at Paris Fashion Week

Kim’s hairstyle wasn’t the only thing stealing the spotlight. At the Maison Margiela show, she paired the pixie cut with a pale grey trench coat, a simple black ribbon choker and black boots, keeping the look chic yet edgy.

Later, at the Alaia Spring/Summer 2026 show, Kim turned up the drama in a strapless corset gown with a sheer bottom, layered under a fur-trimmed coat and accessorised with gloves and silver earrings. Strappy heels and her signature glam accentuated her Parisian look, making her appearance one of the best at the couture week.