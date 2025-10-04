 Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has officially become the runway for fearless fashion, and leading the charge this season are none other than Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum at Paris Fashion Week | Instagram

The headline-making Paris Fashion Week has officially become the runway for fearless fashion, and leading the charge this season are none other than Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum. With the “near-naked” trend hotter than ever, fresh off Dakota Johnson’s and Margot Robbie’s jaw-dropping appearances, the two supermodels took things up several notches, serving risqué looks that have taken the fashion world by storm.

Kendall Jenner’s Schiaparelli lace moment

Walking for Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase by Daniel Roseberry at the Pompidou Centre, Kendall oozed the couture house’s avant-garde spirit. She wore a floor-length, see-through tulle gown embroidered with goat-hair polka dots that clung delicately to her frame. Underneath, Kendall kept things minimal and sultry with just lace thongs, letting the daring details of the dress do the talking.

Read Also
Dakota Johnson's Near-Naked Black Ensemble Post Split With Chris Martin Is THE 'Revenge Dress' Of...
article-image

The supermodel accentuated the barely-there look with matching sheer gloves, saltstone earrings, and nude leather sandals with golden measuring-tape accents. Kendall's makeup was equally dreamy with dewy skin, brushed browns, highlighted cheekbones and a nude lip, while her hair was styled in a pushed-back bun.

FPJ Shorts
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Heidi Klum’s risk-taking sheer number

Meanwhile, Heidi definitely made sure all eyes were on her at Vetements’ Spring/Summer 2026 show red carpet. The 52-year-old fashion icon showed off her stunning figure in a grey lace, completely sheer, floor-length gown that flaunted her curves unapologetically. With nothing layered on top, her nude lingerie peeked through, making her look a full embrace of the ongoing “free the nipple” trend.

Read Also
K-pop Icon Lisa's Sheer Floral Gown With Figure-Hugging Bodysuit Steals The Show At Busan Film...
article-image

Heidi ditched accessories and opted just for a pair of sleek black sunglasses that gave her ensemble a rockstar finish. She chose a muted glam while focusing on eyes with dramatic winged liner and nude lips. Heidi left her hair open in waves with her curtain bangs framing her face beautifully.

Read Also
Oscars 2025 After Party: Julia Fox To Megan Thee Stallion; Near-Naked Dress Dominates Red Carpet...
article-image

Paris Fashion Week’s ‘sheer’ obsession

Both Kendall's and Heidi's outfits prove that the "naked dress" is far from a passing fad. With Hollywood A-listers and runway veterans all reinterpreting sheer ensembles, it’s clear that transparency, both literal and stylistic, is this season’s boldest choice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Long Covid Linked To Abnormal Heart Rhythm Disorder, Especially In Middle-Aged Women

Long Covid Linked To Abnormal Heart Rhythm Disorder, Especially In Middle-Aged Women

'Marrying You Was The Best Decision': Barack Obama's Sweet Message For Wife Michelle For Their 33rd...

'Marrying You Was The Best Decision': Barack Obama's Sweet Message For Wife Michelle For Their 33rd...

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Himachal Pradesh Soldiers Fulfil Late Brother's Role At Bride's Wedding In Viral Video | WATCH

Himachal Pradesh Soldiers Fulfil Late Brother's Role At Bride's Wedding In Viral Video | WATCH

'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage