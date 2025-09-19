 K-pop Icon Lisa's Sheer Floral Gown With Figure-Hugging Bodysuit Steals The Show At Busan Film Festival
BLACKPINK's Lisa made a dazzling debut at the Busan Film Festival with a fashion statement wrapped in elegance, poise, and floral artistry.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Lisa at Busan Film Festival | Image credit: X | BLACKPINK fan page

The Busan Film Festival red carpet has always been a showcase of mesmerising fashion moment, but this year, all it took was one floral gown to set watchers abuzz. Making her much-anticipated debut, global K-pop sensation and BLACKPINK's member Lisa arrived in South Korea’s coastal city looking every bit the showstopper. Keep reading as we take a closer look at Lisa's floral ensemble.

Check it out below:

Decoding Lisa's Busan Film Festival look

For her BIFF debut, Lisa slipped into a Maison Margiela creation that was nothing short of dreamy. The nude-toned gown was accentuated with delicate pink and blue lace, while 3D floral appliqués seemed to bloom across the fabric. The gown further featured a snatched waistline, subtle cutouts along the skirt, and floating layers of tulle, making the ensemble feel almost otherworldly.

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmy Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake...
Her accessories elevated the look further with a oversized Bvlgari earrings and Margiela’s edgy Tabi Claw boots printed with the same floral artwork gave. The K-Pop icon's makeup glam was equally stunning with a clean, dewy base, blushed cheeks, highlighted eyes and rosy, glossy lips. Lisa styled her hair in a half-up and half-down style with her signature bangs framing her beautiful face.

Inside BLACKPINK's Lisa's Summer Vacation In Spain: 'Vitamin Sea, Beach Mode'
About Busan Film Festival

The 30th Busan International Film Festival kicked off on September 17 at the iconic Haeundae-gu Film Centre and will run until September 26. Known as Asia’s largest film festival, this year’s edition boasts 241 official screenings, 17 more than last year, along with community-focused initiatives that bring the total to 328 screenings.

Amid this cinematic celebration, Lisa's surpirse appearance on the red carpet added a global pop-culture spark, bridging the worlds of music, fashion, and film in one unforgettable moment.

