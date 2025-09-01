Inside BLACKPINK's Lisa Summer Vacation In Spain: 'Vitamin Sea, Beach Mode'

By: Rahul M | September 01, 2025

BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manobal, popularly called Lisa, recently had the best time of her life in a dreamy summer vacation in Spain

Sharing a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram, the singer-dancer wrote, "Vitamin sea, SPF 50 Euro summer, beach mode."

Lisa oozed summer glam in a sheer white dress adorning pink floral pattern

The "Money" singer posed by the beach, looking cute in a basic blue top and black micro denim shots

She complemented her comfy OOTD with a bucket hat and a statement bag

In another picture, Lisa flaunted her back in a sizzling black dress featuring a daring backless design

Overall, her glam was kept subtle and elegant with a pink-toned cheeks, nude lips and a natural hairdo

Thanks For Reading!

Lisa Turns Into A 'Cute' Pink Labubu For BLACKPINK's Concert In London, Send Fans Into Frenzy
Find out More