Inside BLACKPINK's Lisa Summer Vacation In Spain: 'Vitamin Sea, Beach Mode'

By: Rahul M | September 01, 2025
BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manobal, popularly called Lisa, recently had the best time of her life in a dreamy summer vacation in Spain
Sharing a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram, the singer-dancer wrote, "Vitamin sea, SPF 50 Euro summer, beach mode."
Lisa oozed summer glam in a sheer white dress adorning pink floral pattern
The "Money" singer posed by the beach, looking cute in a basic blue top and black micro denim shots
She complemented her comfy OOTD with a bucket hat and a statement bag
In another picture, Lisa flaunted her back in a sizzling black dress featuring a daring backless design
Overall, her glam was kept subtle and elegant with a pink-toned cheeks, nude lips and a natural hairdo
