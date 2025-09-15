BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake Necklace

Red carpets are no strangers to dazzling debuts, but Lisa of BLACKPINK took it several notches higher at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Stepping into Hollywood’s spotlight after her breakthrough in The White Lotus, the global icon didn’t just arrive; she owned the night with a look that was equal parts couture fantasy and powerful statement.
Lisa's fairytale charm at Emmys 2025
Lisa floated onto the carpet in a dreamy blush-pink gown designed by Lessja Verlingieri, a true couture masterpiece. The off-the-shoulder silhouette, with a sculpted corset, framed her delicate features, while the asymmetrical drape and liquid-like fabric flowed into a dramatic train.
Inspired by the softness and fluidity of water, the handcrafted gown gave her an ethereal, goddess-like aura – rightfully making her one of the best dressed on the awards night.
Staying true Bvlgari girl, Lisa accentuated her look with the brand’s Serpenti High Jewellery necklace, a million-dollar stunner that did as much talking as the gown itself. Crafted in yellow gold, it featured a striking four-carat mandarin garnet, pear-shaped sapphires, and orange garnets shaped like delicate flowers, a clever nod to The White Lotus. Matching bracelets, rings and shiny barbie-core heels completed her fashion moment.
BLINKs react
BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) were clearly obsessed with Lisa's debut look at the Emmys. "LISA is so barbie coded in this pink dress," expressed a fan on X (formerly Twitter). "She's sooooo pretty," echoed the feelings of many.
Other comments featured "literally art in motion and in real life," "Oh so gorgeous lalisa!!!!" and "the real queen."
Emmy Awards 2025: A star-studded red carpet
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, brought Hollywood’s brightest together. From Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega to Cate Blanchett, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Scarlett Johansson, the red carpet was a runway of power dressing, with Lisa firmly securing her spot among television’s elite.