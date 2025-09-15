 BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake Necklace
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake Necklace

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake Necklace

Lisa of BLACKPINK makes a dazzling debut at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in a dreamy pink gown and Serpenti High Jewellery necklace by Bvlgari.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
BLACKPINK's Lisa at Emmys Awards 2025 | Image Courtesy: X | Lisa fangae

Red carpets are no strangers to dazzling debuts, but Lisa of BLACKPINK took it several notches higher at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Stepping into Hollywood’s spotlight after her breakthrough in The White Lotus, the global icon didn’t just arrive; she owned the night with a look that was equal parts couture fantasy and powerful statement.

Check out here:

Lisa's fairytale charm at Emmys 2025

Lisa floated onto the carpet in a dreamy blush-pink gown designed by Lessja Verlingieri, a true couture masterpiece. The off-the-shoulder silhouette, with a sculpted corset, framed her delicate features, while the asymmetrical drape and liquid-like fabric flowed into a dramatic train.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
'Pakistan Haarne Waala Hai': Fan Mocked As He Wears Indian Jersey On Top Of His PAK Kit During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video Viral
'Pakistan Haarne Waala Hai': Fan Mocked As He Wears Indian Jersey On Top Of His PAK Kit During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video Viral
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Result To Be Out Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Result To Be Out Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here
Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs
Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs

Inspired by the softness and fluidity of water, the handcrafted gown gave her an ethereal, goddess-like aura – rightfully making her one of the best dressed on the awards night.

Read Also
Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video
article-image

Staying true Bvlgari girl, Lisa accentuated her look with the brand’s Serpenti High Jewellery necklace, a million-dollar stunner that did as much talking as the gown itself. Crafted in yellow gold, it featured a striking four-carat mandarin garnet, pear-shaped sapphires, and orange garnets shaped like delicate flowers, a clever nod to The White Lotus. Matching bracelets, rings and shiny barbie-core heels completed her fashion moment.

Read Also
Badshah Brings Desi Swag As First Indian Rapper At New York Fashion Week, Rocks Edgy Denim Look
article-image

BLINKs react

BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) were clearly obsessed with Lisa's debut look at the Emmys. "LISA is so barbie coded in this pink dress," expressed a fan on X (formerly Twitter). "She's sooooo pretty," echoed the feelings of many.

Other comments featured "literally art in motion and in real life," "Oh so gorgeous lalisa!!!!" and "the real queen."

Read Also
Emmy Awards 2025: Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Becomes The Youngest Actor To Win Outstanding...
article-image

Emmy Awards 2025: A star-studded red carpet

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, brought Hollywood’s brightest together. From Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega to Cate Blanchett, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Scarlett Johansson, the red carpet was a runway of power dressing, with Lisa firmly securing her spot among television’s elite.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake...

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake...

Swimsuit, Sequin & Sizzling Mini Dress: What Ananya Panday Wore In Maldives

Swimsuit, Sequin & Sizzling Mini Dress: What Ananya Panday Wore In Maldives

Bandra Fair 2025: Things To Buy At Stalls Around Mumbai's Mount Mary Church

Bandra Fair 2025: Things To Buy At Stalls Around Mumbai's Mount Mary Church

Jitiya Vrat 2025: Know Significance, Muhurat And More About The Auspicious Day

Jitiya Vrat 2025: Know Significance, Muhurat And More About The Auspicious Day