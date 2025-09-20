Why Do My Feet Feel Cold? Common Causes And Treatments Explained

Pic: Freepik

A cold feeling in the sole of the foot is often due to poor circulation, exposure to cold, or an underlying medical condition like diabetes or anemia or nerve problem. It can also result from stress, fatigue or certain vitamin deficiencies like B12.

Symptoms

Persistent cold or chilly sensation in the sole of the foot

Numbness or tingling sensation

Sensation of burning or pins and needles

Pale or bluish discoloration of the sole

Sometimes accompanied by pain or discomfort, especially when walking or standing

In severe cases, weakness in foot movement or difficulty in balance

Causes

Due to Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) or narrowed blood vessels reduce blood flow to feet and common in people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or smokers

Hyperthyroidism

Chronic stress and anxiety can cause vasoconstriction, means reduced blood flow to extremities

Vitamin Deficiencies mainly B12

Structural foot problems like flat feet, plantar fasciitis, or tight footwear may contribute to nerve impingement

Home remedies

To improve circulation, perform regular foot exercises

Avoid crossing legs for prolonged periods

Gentle daily foot massages stimulate blood flow

Use warm oil (like mustard, coconut) for massage

Soak feet in warm water for 15–20 minutes

Wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes with proper arch support

Use wool socks in cold weather to maintain warmth

Increase intake of iron-rich foods

Daily walking or mild exercise boosts circulation

Avoid prolonged sitting or standing

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga

Sujok Therapy

Massage five to 10 minutes on highlighted area (see figure). Apply red colour on the are and follow it up with sarson seeds. Hold them in place with a medical adhesive tape. It should be tight. Keep them on for two hours. Remove if discomfort.

If problem persists or escalates, consult a health care professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)