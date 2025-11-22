Grand Udaipur Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Perform At Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju's Sangeet

Udaipur has transformed into a dazzling destination for one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, the union of pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The multi-day festivities are taking place across the scenic City of Lakes, drawing in prominent names from Bollywood and beyond.

Bollywood stars light up the stage

The wedding celebrations witnessed a star-studded guest list with actors Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor leading the entertainment quotient.

Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight with his high-energy dance moves, grooving with both the newlyweds and the cheering crowd. Janhvi Kapoor joined in with a captivating performance, while Shahid Kapoor and other celebrities added glamour through their electrifying stage acts.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in India for the big event

Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez was spotted at Udaipur airport on November 22 along with her crew. She is expected to deliver a spectacular live performance exclusively for the wedding celebration, making the event even more extraordinary on the global entertainment map.

Adding to the elite guest list, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend attended the festivities in traditional Indian attire. Viral social media videos show them enjoying the performances and even dancing alongside Bollywood celebrities, reflecting the grandeur and international appeal of the celebration.

About the couple

While Netra Mantena is recognised for her philanthropic efforts and initiatives focused on wellness under her family’s business ventures, she has kept her personal life largely private.

Her groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a well-known professional in the technology and digital innovation sector, earning respect as a rising entrepreneur.

With elite guests, breathtaking Udaipur venues, and world-class performances, the Mantena-Gadiraju wedding has become a hot trending topic across social platforms. As celebrations continue, fans eagerly await more glimpses into one of India’s most luxurious weddings of 2025.