 4 Simple Kitchen Hacks That Actually Work
Weekend

4 Simple Kitchen Hacks That Actually Work

Simple, everyday tricks to clean, shine, and freshen your kitchen—without harsh chemicals or extra effort

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Your kitchen is the heart of your home—but it also sees the most mess! From stubborn grease to lingering smells, everyday cooking leaves behind little problems that can be solved without expensive products. With just a few simple ingredients lying around your home, you can tackle most kitchen issues. Here are some effective DIY hacks to keep your kitchen sparkling clean and fresh.

Material required:

Baking soda 

Lemon juice

Dishwashing liquid 

Vinegar 

Soft cloth 

Olive oil

Ice cubes 

Lemon peels

Fix your kitchen sink: Is your kitchen sink full of stains and watermarks? Let's fix that in just 5 minutes! This easy DIY sink cleaning hack will leave your sink sparkling. No harsh chemicals. Just stuff from your kitchen. Take 1 tbsp of salt and an equal amount of baking soda, then mix them with a little lemon juice and a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Now take that paste and apply it all over the sink.

For the tap area, scrub using vinegar + water mix. Leave everything for five minutes, then rinse. It removes stains, kills germs and makes your sink look brand new!

Shine stainless steel: Put a small amount of oil on the cloth and rub it onto your refrigerator, oven, or dishwasher in circular motions. Wipe off excess with a clean side of the cloth. Oil creates a protective layer, removes fingerprints, and restores natural shine.

Instant kettle / Tea pot descaler: Fill the kettle halfway with equal parts vinegar and water. Boil it, let sit for 30 minutes, then rinse well. Vinegar dissolves limescale buildup, keeping your kettle and teapots clean.

Garbage disposal cleaner: Drop ice cubes and lemon peels into your garbage disposal, run with cold water for 30 seconds. Ice sharpens blades and scrubs the disposal, while lemon leaves it fresh.

