Bad Odour In Your Home? Try These 5 Quick Hacks

The real reason your house smells bad and how to fix it. If your home smells weird no matter how much you clean, the culprit might be hidden in unexpected places!

Dirty AC filters recycling smelly air, sweaty shoes locked in the rack, kitchen sink drain with rotting food + grease Damp towels turning into mini fungus farms — these are the top hidden causes of bad odor in your home. But the good news? Simple fixes like baking soda, hot water rinses, and sun-drying can make your home smell fresh instantly!

Material required:

Baking soda

Salt

Old socks overnight

Hot water

Cards

Soft cloth

Dirty AC filters = recycled smelly air. It smells worse during humid weather. Get it cleaned every three weeks and say bye-bye to bad odour.

Sweaty shoes can smell bad. Place some baking soda in your old socks overnight to absorb odours. And don’t forget to air out your shoe rack weekly.

That foul smell from kitchen? Check the sink drain. It is often rotting food and grease. But you can always fix it by mixing baking soda and salt in hot water. Do it once every week.

Hanging towel behind the door? That’s a mini fungus farm. Fix it using this simple tip: sun dry your towels every day or wash it after every 2-3 use.

How to dry a soaked wallet at home: If your wallet gets wet, here is a simple way to dry it without damaging its shape. Use a soft cloth to soak up as much water as possible. Place two cards inside to help maintain its shape. Add a little rice inside — it absorbs moisture. Keep the wallet closed while drying so it doesn’t lose shape. If you can, place it in the sun; if not, leave it in a dry spot for 4-5 hours. Avoid using a hair dryer as it can damage the material. This method keeps your wallet dry, intact, and looking as good as before.